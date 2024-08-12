Welcome to the DNC Group Chat, Chicago.

I’m Ellery Jones — I work on the digital team at the Sun-Times.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will be a momentous event for Chicago. Inside the United Center, the Democratic Party will be rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s nominee after a last-minute decision from President Joe Biden to not run for reelection, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ pick for vice president.

Outside, massive pro-Palestinian and other protests are expected. Organizers say they expect as many as 25,000 people to participate.

The Chicago Police Department is preparing for mass arrests, going so far as to revive a defunct courtroom at a Chicago police station to handle them. CPD’s handling of past protests looms large over the convention, which has drawn comparisons to the 1968 DNC.

A Chicago convention deserves local Chicago coverage, and I’m here to help you decode the DNC.

During the Democratic National Convention and through the presidential election in November, I’ll be sending breaking news updates, articles and analysis to the DNC Group Chat. I’ll keep you up to date on all the latest action both inside and outside the United Center with free text messages. From road closures and protests to political maneuvering and speeches, we’ve got you covered.

You can sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818.

I’m looking forward to hearing from you!

