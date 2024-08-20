Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
DNC 2024 Entertainment and Culture News

No, Taylor Swift isn't at the DNC. But here's who has performed

Jason Isbell performed on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, but James Taylor saw his set cut as speeches went long Monday.

By  Ellery Jones
   
Musician Jason Isbell performs during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Monday.

Musician Jason Isbell performs during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Monday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Share
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Several musicians have performed at the Democratic National Convention so far — but there has been no sign of Taylor Swift.

The Swiftie rumor mill has been in high gear in recent weeks. The pop superstar is wrapping up her European tour in London with a show Tuesday night at Wembley Arena, leaving her schedule — at least according to her most ardent fans — free on Wednesday and Thursday nights to drop by the United Center.

But Deadline reports that Swift will not make an appearance at the convention, citing a DNC insider.

“Think about it, no one would remember a word the Vice President said in her acceptance speech,” the insider told Deadline. “All the headlines would be about Swift.”

Even without Swift, the DNC has already seen some high-power musical acts.

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell made an appearance Monday, performing “Something More Than Free.” Country artist Mickey Guyton also performed on Monday, singing her 2021 song “All American.”

James Taylor was also expected to perform Monday evening, but his performance wound up being cut since speeches ran late.

Share
DNC Day Two Latest Updates

Get the latest election and Democratic National Convention updates from the Sun-Times DNC Group Chat. Sign up here or text ELECTION to 260-233-9818 to join.

Next Up In DNC 2024
Mayor Brandon Johnson salutes his past while looking toward the future
Manu Raju's path from Hinsdale South High School to CNN anchor covering Democratic convention in Chicago
Ex-Bull Steve Kerr says 'night night' to Trump in DNC speech
How to watch Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention
Chicago national anthem: Stephen Colbert shouts out Lower Wacker, Italian beef, The Wieners Circle and more
Despite breach of security perimeter, protesters mostly peaceful as DNC kicks off
From high school football coach to VP candidate: How to tackle all this, Coach Walz?
The Latest
A rendering of the proposed Sankofa Wellness Village Center. The center would anchor the developments proposed by the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, one of six finalists Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
Other Views
We're chipping away at Chicago's life expectancy gap
Two doctors at Rush University Medical Center write about efforts on the West Side to give people more access to healthy food, recreation and other amenities to improve health.
By David Ansell, M.D.  and John Rich, M.D.
 
CFD-01.JPG
News
Bicyclist dies 3 weeks after traffic crash in Skokie
Just after 7 p.m. July 24, 27-year-old Joseph James Center, of Skokie, was riding his bike south on Gross Point Road when he was struck by a vehicle going northeast on the same road through the intersection of Skokie Boulevard, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Manu Raju_CNN_RNC_2024
DNC 2024
Manu Raju's path from Hinsdale South High School to CNN anchor covering Democratic convention in Chicago
“As a kid, I had scant interest in politics,” said Raju, raised in west suburban Darien. He discovered journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and started covering political stories when he landed in Washington. Raju is also CNN’s chief congressional correspondent. We asked him about his path to politics.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs releasing closer Héctor Neris
They signed Neris to a one-year, $9 million deal this past offseason.
By Maddie Lee
 
Team USA Men's Basketball coach and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.
NBA
Ex-Bull Steve Kerr says 'night night' to Trump in DNC speech
Kerr made an appearance on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, home of the Bulls, where Kerr won three NBA championships during the Michael Jordan era.
By USA Today
 