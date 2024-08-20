No, Taylor Swift isn't at the DNC. But here's who has performed

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Several musicians have performed at the Democratic National Convention so far — but there has been no sign of Taylor Swift.

The Swiftie rumor mill has been in high gear in recent weeks. The pop superstar is wrapping up her European tour in London with a show Tuesday night at Wembley Arena, leaving her schedule — at least according to her most ardent fans — free on Wednesday and Thursday nights to drop by the United Center.

All I want for the DNC is for Taylor Swift to show up, play a song, and dedicate it to childless cat ladies. — David Roberts (@drvolts) August 19, 2024

But Deadline reports that Swift will not make an appearance at the convention, citing a DNC insider.

“Think about it, no one would remember a word the Vice President said in her acceptance speech,” the insider told Deadline. “All the headlines would be about Swift.”

Even without Swift, the DNC has already seen some high-power musical acts.

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell made an appearance Monday, performing “Something More Than Free.” Country artist Mickey Guyton also performed on Monday, singing her 2021 song “All American.”

I got to start my day yesterday announcing my new album #HouseOnFire (coming 9/27) and close my day singing one of my favorite songs I’ve ever released, “All American” at the @DemConvention in Chicago. Best Monday ever?! Thank you all for the support. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DqCVc2hyee — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) August 20, 2024

James Taylor was also expected to perform Monday evening, but his performance wound up being cut since speeches ran late.