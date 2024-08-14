The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
DNC 2024 News Chicago

Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention

Around the United Center, the city says road closures will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Street closures around McCormick Place start at 10 p.m. Friday

By  Ellery Jones
   
Workers set up security perimeter fencing on South Honore Street near West Adams Street outside the United Center in preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Workers set up security perimeter fencing on South Honore Street near West Adams Street outside the United Center on Monday in preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is only days away — bringing road closures, bus reroutes and more traffic disruptions.

The DNC has dedicated shuttles between the United Center, where some of the largest events will be held; McCormick Place, where official party business will be conducted; and convention hotels. But those are only for credentialed delegates, volunteers and media.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of next week:

Where will DNC road closures be?

Around the United Center, the city says road closures will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the security perimeter:

  • West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street
  • Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard
  • West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
  • West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
  • West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
  • West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
  • South Honore Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street
  • South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard
  • South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Traffic will also be restricted on Jackson Boulevard in the area. Fencing has already started to go up along the security perimeter.

Street closures around McCormick Place start at 10 p.m. Friday:

  • Indiana Avenue from 18th to East 24th Place
  • Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street
  • Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to Martin Luther King Drive
  • 23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
  • Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
  • 24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
  • Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
  • 24th Place from Wabash Avenue to Martin Luther King Drive
  • Martin Luther King Drive from Cermak Road to 25th Street
  • 21st Street from South Michigan Avenue to South Calumet Avenue.

Trucks won’t be allowed on I-55 in the area of McCormick Place, and the South Martin Luther King Drive exit will have traffic restrictions.

There will also likely be rolling street closures due to DNC activity, the city says.

DNC impacts on the CTA, Metra

The city says that L disruptions are planned, but there may be unplanned events that disrupt rail service. A Chicago Transit Authority spokesperson told CBS News Chicago that the CTA is making “targeted service adjustments” on some lines to accommodate additional riders.

Several buses will be rerouted because of the security perimeter starting Friday:

  • #1 Bronzeville/Union Station
  • #3 King Drive
  • #4 Cottage Grove
  • #X4 Cottage Grove
  • #20 Madison
  • #21 Cermak
  • #50 Damen
  • #126 Jackson

You can find more details and sign up for text alerts at transitchicago.com/dnc.

Metra will also be running additional trains for DNC riders. There will be hourly shuttle trains between the O’Hare Transfer Station near O’Hare’s multimodal rental car facility and Union Station. A full schedule can be found on Metra’s website.

Planned DNC protests

A number of planned protests will also likely disrupt traffic and lead to rolling street closures.

The first protest of the weekend, held by the Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws Coalition, will happen downtown at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Coalition to March on the DNC has two large protests planned, one at noon Monday and another at 5 p.m. Thursday. Attorneys for the coalition, which has been locked in litigation with the city over the route of the protest, say as many as 25,000 could show up.

The route offered to the coalition by the city begins at Union Park and follows Washington west to Hermitage, then north to Maypole, west to Park 578 and then to Damen, north to Lake Street and then concludes at Union Park. A federal judge sided with the city earlier this week, saying it “allows them to speak near their intended audience.”

__Route.jpg

City Hall attorneys say this image depicts the protest route it has offered, in relation to the security perimeter around the United Center during the Democratic National Convention.

U.S. District Court records

Also on Monday, at 4 p.m., the Poor People’s Army will march to the United Center from Humboldt Park. A permit snafu by the city will allow them to march closer to the convention than other groups.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups is also planning a protest at Union Park ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech at the DNC.

DNC security perimeter maps

