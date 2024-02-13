Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4 to 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus. Happy Valentines!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do your best to avoid squabbles about money or how to deal with others, because you might encounter challenges to what you want to do. Some kind of competition might exist with a friend or a group. If so, be skillful and work slowly. Don't bash at things head on.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. Furthermore, you might be challenged by authority figures, including the police. (Pay attention while driving.) Nevertheless, someone older or more experienced will have advice for you. Listen to it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Steer clear of arguments about politics, religion and racial issues, which is difficult now with everything that's going on in the world. Ask yourself what kind of day you want to have? Do you want to be upset with others? No. You don't. Let it go and treat your main squeeze to dinner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you're involved with a friend or a group, by extension, this could end up in an argument about shared responsibilities, shared property or how to spend a specific amount of money. (Could be anything.) Instead, look for a way to keep the peace. Listen to a teacher or guru-like figure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're high visibility, which means people notice you. Meanwhile, your focus is on partners and close friends. Because you're a romantic sign, many of you are celebrating Valentines. Nevertheless, you'll be sensible and practical. ("One diamond is enough.")

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you want a change of pace. Ideally, a change of scenery. If you can do this through your job or with a partner, this will please you. Meanwhile, health challenges along with work challenges can't be avoided. Cope as best you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Many of you will enjoy Valentine's celebrations because you're in the mood to party! (You will socialize for any reason.) Playful times with kids, social outings, sports events and schmoozing with friends will delight you today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus is on home, family and your private life; and you're involved with partners and close friends. This could trigger tension with loved ones, which means you have a choice. You can stir that tension or let it go and keep the peace. What's it gonna be?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Another fast-paced day! (You have things to do, people to see and places to go.) This can be a productive day, especially if you don't get sidetracked trying to prove you're right. Whether you know it or not, you're coming on strong now. Lighten up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Some of you like expensive gifts because you think it shows someone cares. That might be the case on this Valentines Day, because you're focused on romance, fun outings and money. Is there some conflict here? Be happy for whatever attention you receive — or give. Life is short.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're hyped with energy with the sun and fiery Mars in your sign. This could be why you might be at odds with a family member today, especially a female. Remember that you're empowered right now, which means you need to tone things down a little. That's better. Maybe a little more.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might feel restless. You're a sensitive sign and you might feel you're not getting the attention you deserve. (Join the club. We number millions.) Actually, you can do some serious, practical thinking today. Who knew?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Meg Tilly (1960) shares your birthday today. You are high-spirited, playful and forever youthful. You're intelligent with a sharp-witted humor. This is a year of service for you, primarily to family. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource. You might even consider a personal makeover to rejuvenate yourself?

