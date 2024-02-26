Nick Nastrini ahead of schedule, off to good start with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Nastrini usually comes to camp looking to find the feel for his pitches, to land his breaking ball in the strike zone and to operate effectively with two strikes.

"But this offseason I put a major emphasis coming into spring training already having those skills dialed in, sharpened," Nastrini said.

So, consider Nastrini ahead of schedule.

Acquired in the deal for veterans Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly at the trade deadline last season, the former Dodgers prospect made his first start Monday, going two innings. He allowed a run on a triple and groundout, struck out one and walked none.

The Sox view Nastrini, their No. 6-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, as a potential mid-rotation starter. It may not happen this year, but the Sox rotation is full of starters with spotty pasts, so opportunity abounds. If not to start the season, perhaps by mid-season or 2025.

Nastrini was upbeat after Monday's outing. He threw 29 pitches but said he could have thrown more.

"Absolutely," he said. "I feel very, very good right now. Very fresh."

His performances will bear watching throughout spring training.

Upgrading support staff

The Sox will have a mental performance coach, Cristian Guzman, in uniform and traveling with the team this season.

Director of Sports Performance Geoff Head said the Sox also have a full-time dietician for the first time, welcoming both upgrades in areas he said were past due.

“We had a mental skills department (in Kansas City),” manager Pedro Grifol said. “You know what? This is a very tough game and there is a lot of interference in this game, and you need resources and tools in your tool box to navigate 162 [games]. Whatever it takes.

“It’s our responsibility to provide these guys resources and tools that can help navigate whatever interference they’ve got going on.”

Guzman previously held mental health and performance positions with the Mariners and Mets.

Jeffrey Fishbein, in his 13th season as the Sox’ team psychologist, is also part of that support team.

Rangers 4, White Sox 2

*Nick Nastrini pitched two innings of one-run ball, Jordan Leasure pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout and Ky Bush pitched two scoreless innings, a good day for three prospects acquired by the Sox in mid-season trades involving Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.

*Eloy Jimenez doubled, singled and drove in the two Sox runs. Luis Robert Jr. took an up-and-in pitch from Rangers starter Cole Winn but was unscathed, the ball glancing off his upper left arm.

*Shohei Ohtani is slated to make his Cactus League debut as a Dodger against the Sox Tuesday. Ohtani will be the designated hitter.

On deck

Sox at Dodgers 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, Glendale, Garrett Crochet vs. Bobby Miller.

