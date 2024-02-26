The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024

Nick Nastrini ahead of schedule, off to good start with White Sox

Nastrini feels strong, works two innings of one-run ball vs. Rangers

 
SHARE Nick Nastrini ahead of schedule, off to good start with White Sox
Rangers White Sox Spring Baseball

White Sox starting pitcher Nick Nastrini prepares to throw during the first inning of a spring training game against the Rangers in Glendale, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Nastrini usually comes to camp looking to find the feel for his pitches, to land his breaking ball in the strike zone and to operate effectively with two strikes.

"But this offseason I put a major emphasis coming into spring training already having those skills dialed in, sharpened," Nastrini said.

So, consider Nastrini ahead of schedule.

Acquired in the deal for veterans Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly at the trade deadline last season, the former Dodgers prospect made his first start Monday, going two innings. He allowed a run on a triple and groundout, struck out one and walked none.

The Sox view Nastrini, their No. 6-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, as a potential mid-rotation starter. It may not happen this year, but the Sox rotation is full of starters with spotty pasts, so opportunity abounds. If not to start the season, perhaps by mid-season or 2025.

Nastrini was upbeat after Monday's outing. He threw 29 pitches but said he could have thrown more.

"Absolutely," he said. "I feel very, very good right now. Very fresh."

His performances will bear watching throughout spring training.

Upgrading support staff

The Sox will have a mental performance coach, Cristian Guzman, in uniform and traveling with the team this season.

Director of Sports Performance Geoff Head said the Sox also have a full-time dietician for the first time, welcoming both upgrades in areas he said were past due.

“We had a mental skills department (in Kansas City),” manager Pedro Grifol said. “You know what? This is a very tough game and there is a lot of interference in this game, and you need resources and tools in your tool box to navigate 162 [games]. Whatever it takes.

“It’s our responsibility to provide these guys resources and tools that can help navigate whatever interference they’ve got going on.”

Guzman previously held mental health and performance positions with the Mariners and Mets.

Jeffrey Fishbein, in his 13th season as the Sox’ team psychologist, is also part of that support team.

Rangers 4, White Sox 2

*Nick Nastrini pitched two innings of one-run ball, Jordan Leasure pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout and Ky Bush pitched two scoreless innings, a good day for three prospects acquired by the Sox in mid-season trades involving Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.

*Eloy Jimenez doubled, singled and drove in the two Sox runs. Luis Robert Jr. took an up-and-in pitch from Rangers starter Cole Winn but was unscathed, the ball glancing off his upper left arm.

*Shohei Ohtani is slated to make his Cactus League debut as a Dodger against the Sox Tuesday. Ohtani will be the designated hitter.

On deck

Sox at Dodgers 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, Glendale, Garrett Crochet vs. Bobby Miller.

--

Next Up In News
String of armed robberies in Hermosa prompts community alert
Boy killed in triple murder remembered as ‘jokester'; police say shooters were possibly as young as 14
Chicago area sets new warm weather record Monday
Women recount Pottawattomie Park shooting: ‘Nothing that I could have done’
Portage Park alderperson, residents seek traffic safety improvements after hit and run
Another legal cloud hangs over ShotSpotter contract
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
News
Portage Park alderperson, residents seek traffic safety improvements after hit and run
A cyclist was struck and injured Friday by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. Last year, two blocks away, another cyclist was struck and killed by a motorist.
By David Struett
 
George Michael Commemorative Coin
Music
George Michael honored with commemorative coin
The Royal Mint has previously created coins honoring David Bowie, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Queen.
By Associated Press
 
ShotSpotter equipment at Stony Island Avenue and East 63rd Street in Chicago.
City Hall
Another legal cloud hangs over ShotSpotter contract
Mayor Brandon’s Johnson’s negotiated extension, under less favorable terms than the original deal, could violate city code. But the city’s Law Department says “a myriad of code provisions” permit the mayor’s extension.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Chicago Police Officer Ella French wears her dress uniform and stands before an American flag in a portrait photo.
Crime
Judge tells mother of man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French to cover shirt asking justice for son
Emonte Morgan, 23, is going on trial more than two years after French was killed during a traffic stop and her partner seriously wounded.
By Sophie Sherry
 