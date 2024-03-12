The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
News Chicago Crime

Chicago’s Trump Tower defaced with anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian graffiti

The graffiti, some of which read ‘Israel Bombs USA Pays’ and ‘Trump 4 Palestine’ was reportedly first seen Sunday and removed late Monday, according to hotel staff.

 
Chicago's Trump Tower defaced with anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian graffiti
PALESTINEGRAFFITI-031224-5.jpg

Graffiti found on a wall on one of the lower levels of Chicago’s Trump Tower on Monday afternoon. The messages had been cleaned by Tuesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago's Trump Tower was tagged with pro-Palestinian, anti-Israeli graffiti this week.

The graffiti, some of which read "Free Palestine," "Israel Bombs USA Pays" and "Trump 4 Palestine" was reportedly first seen Sunday and removed late Monday, according to hotel staff.

The messages were located on the exterior of one of the lower levels of the hotel overlooking the Chicago River. It wasn't known when the graffiti was painted.

Chicago police officials said they did not have information on the incident.

PALESTINEGRAFFITI-031224-2.jpg

Graffiti found outside Trump Tower March 11, 2024.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

As city pays millions to house migrants, offers of free rent from archdiocese go unheeded
Three more measles cases identified at Pilsen migrant shelter, 8 cases reported in Chicago
Daughter of failed Bridgeport bank leader at center of San Diego slaying case
Man fatally shot on the North Side
Eric Carmen, Raspberries leader and ‘All by Myself’ singer, dies at 74
2 men shot, killed in Grand Crossing
