Chicago’s Trump Tower defaced with anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian graffiti
The graffiti, some of which read ‘Israel Bombs USA Pays’ and ‘Trump 4 Palestine’ was reportedly first seen Sunday and removed late Monday, according to hotel staff.
Chicago's Trump Tower was tagged with pro-Palestinian, anti-Israeli graffiti this week.
The graffiti, some of which read "Free Palestine," "Israel Bombs USA Pays" and "Trump 4 Palestine" was reportedly first seen Sunday and removed late Monday, according to hotel staff.
The messages were located on the exterior of one of the lower levels of the hotel overlooking the Chicago River. It wasn't known when the graffiti was painted.
Chicago police officials said they did not have information on the incident.
The Latest
Amy Gembara’s ex-boyfriend was convicted this week in the 2021 killing of her fiancee. Amy’s father, John Gembara, the late CEO and president of Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport, was found dead in 2017, shortly before the bank failed.
The man, 21, was in the 1400 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 2 p.m. when someone fired shots. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, police said. He died at a hospital.
Counsell said Taillon participated in light throwing on Tuesday, but with Opening Day weeks away, time isn’t on Taillon’s side to prepare as a starter.
Two days after the start of the league’s free agency period, it’s clear that no team in the NFL is saving their starting job for Fields.
His solo hits included ‘Make Me Lose Control’ and the ‘Dirty Dancing’ smash ‘Hungry Eyes.’