Chicago’s Trump Tower defaced with anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian graffiti

Chicago's Trump Tower was tagged with pro-Palestinian, anti-Israeli graffiti this week.

The graffiti, some of which read "Free Palestine," "Israel Bombs USA Pays" and "Trump 4 Palestine" was reportedly first seen Sunday and removed late Monday, according to hotel staff.

The messages were located on the exterior of one of the lower levels of the hotel overlooking the Chicago River. It wasn't known when the graffiti was painted.

Chicago police officials said they did not have information on the incident.