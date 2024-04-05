Afternoon Edition: Chicago’s cultural institutions riding the union wave

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

To set foot in the Newberry Library is to enter a world dense with invaluable books, maps, music and archival materials spanning six centuries.

It's one of the city's great institutions, and the task of maintaining that reputation falls on a hardworking, stretched-thin staff — a staff comprising more than 60 Newberry employees who formed a labor union in 2022, my colleague Amy Yee reports.

Below, we look into how the Newberry's union is part of a larger wave of organizing among Chicago's museums and cultural institutions.

Plus, we've got reporting on Mayor Brandon Johnson's new housing and development plans, a local monk turning heads on wheels, five things to do this weekend and more community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

Reporting by Amy Yee

Making waves: In January 2022, employees at the Art Institute of Chicago and School of the Art Institute of Chicago formed a union, with more than 50 employees ratifying their first union contract last year. That labor action helped to spark a wave of organizing efforts at cultural institutions around the area.

Who's organizing?: Workers are unionizing at the Newberry Library, the Field Museum, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, the Museum of Science and Industry and the Museum of Contemporary Art. Library employees in the suburbs also have unionized. Since 2020, library workers in the Niles-Maine district, Elk Grove, Oak Lawn, St. Charles and Waukegan have formed unions.

Part of national trend: Organizing at libraries gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2022, workers in education, training and library occupations had the highest unionization rate for any professional occupation group, at 37.3%, according to federal labor data. A union coalition says librarians who were union members earned 37% more per week in 2022 than their nonunion counterparts.

Unprecedented pressure: As many cities cope with rises in homelessness and fentanyl addiction, workers at public libraries that serve as open spaces are being asked to take on roles as social workers without adequate support, said AFSCME Council 31 spokesperson Anders Lindall.

Key quote: "The old idea of what a library is just doesn't apply anymore. It's not just a brick-and-mortar place to check out a book. A library is a center of community; it does outreach; it's online; it's multilingual and cross-cultural," Lindall said. "With that has come increased demands on employees, but wages, benefits and respect have not necessarily kept pace."

Former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez (right) with his lawyer at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Harsh words for key witness : A federal judge warned Fidel Marquez, a crucial witness in the investigation that toppled former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, that Marquez had "handed a gift to Madigan’s defense attorney" last month when he gave a false answer while trying to buy a gun.

: A federal judge warned Fidel Marquez, a crucial witness in the investigation that toppled former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, that Marquez had "handed a gift to Madigan’s defense attorney" last month when he gave a false answer while trying to buy a gun. Parents demand action after shooting : A day after two Senn High School students were shot near the school in Edgewater, parents are looking for action from local officials. It marks the second time this year that Senn students have been shot.

: A day after two Senn High School students were shot near the school in Edgewater, parents are looking for action from local officials. It marks the second time this year that Senn students have been shot. Mayor Johnson wants to ‘cut the tape’ : Mayor Brandon Johnson took the first step Friday to overhaul Chicago’s bloated development processes, making more than 100 recommendations on how to streamline licensing, permitting and development plans.

: Mayor Brandon Johnson took the first step Friday to overhaul Chicago’s bloated development processes, making more than 100 recommendations on how to streamline licensing, permitting and development plans. Remembering Yong Wha Kim : As the founder of the Korea Times, Mr. Kim offered Chicago’s Korean community information on the American justice system, politics and education and a way to stay connected to local news and each other. He died March 20 at age 87.

: As the founder of the Korea Times, Mr. Kim offered Chicago’s Korean community information on the American justice system, politics and education and a way to stay connected to local news and each other. He died March 20 at age 87. Bears in a rush : Bears President Kevin Warren sounds like a man in a hurry when it comes to building a domed stadium adjacent to Soldier Field. But the advocacy group that has long served as the lakefront’s primary protector is saying, "Not so fast."

: Bears President Kevin Warren sounds like a man in a hurry when it comes to building a domed stadium adjacent to Soldier Field. But the advocacy group that has long served as the lakefront’s primary protector is saying, "Not so fast." Landmark status recommended for church : A city commission unanimously recommended landmark designation for the 118-year-old Hyde Park Union Church. A vote for final approval now heads to City Council.

: A city commission unanimously recommended landmark designation for the 118-year-old Hyde Park Union Church. A vote for final approval now heads to City Council. All eyes on the Final Four: Following South Carolina vs. N.C. State, Iowa will take on UConn, setting the stage for a Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers rematch years in the making.

The Greek Heritage Parade as seen in March 2004 in Greektown. Building off the legacy of the first parade in the 1960s, the tradition continues Sunday. Al Podgorski/Sun-Times file

💐 Flower Throw Down

Friday, 8 p.m.

📍Drip Collective, 172 N. Racine Ave.

Watch local florists compete in different challenges to see who can create the best floral arrangement, hand ties and boutonnieres.

Admission: Free to spectate, $10 to compete

🍎 Green City Market

Saturday, 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

📍1817 N. Clark St.

The popular outdoor farmers market returns to kick off its 25th season, complete with a cake-cutting ceremony, free food samples and more.

Admission: Free

👟 Go Run Chicago

Saturday, 9 a.m.

📍Columbus Park, meet at Jackson Boulevard and Golf Drive

This monthly Chicago Area Runners Association and Chicago Park District initiative encourages runners of all skill levels to spend time with fellow neighbors in our great parks. Both 5K and 1-mile options are available.

Admission: Free, register in advance

🎂 Nelson Algren Birthday Party

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

📍Bloomingdale Arts Building, 2418 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

This annual bash will honor the legendary novelist, poet and author with literature, music, film and birthday cupcakes.

Admission: $10

🇬🇷 Greek Heritage Parade

Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

📍Halsted from Randolph to Van Buren

Celebrate Greek culture with this long-running parade down Halsted, featuring colorful traditional costumes, music and dance group performances.

Admission: Free

Father Ephraim and his velombile in Irving Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

About six years ago, in search of some quiet, a Greek Orthodox monk known as Father Ephraim moved in with a community of nuns on a remote Alaskan island that has no running water and too little electricity to power such basics as a refrigerator or a stove.

Now, having traded Alaska's peace and quiet for Chicago, he's creating some noise of his own for his choice of transportation.

Ephraim, 53, who moved to the Northwest Side about seven months ago, says he's no fan of cars and never owned one. So not long after arriving in Chicago, wanting to be healthy physically as well as spiritually, he ordered a velomobile — a pedal-powered contraption from Eastern Europe that looks like a giant green-and-yellow popsicle on wheels.

"You can’t imagine the expressions on people’s face when they see this because it’s such an outlandish thing to see on the roads," says Ephraim, who is from Boston and has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from MIT. "It makes commuting or just doing errands extremely enjoyable. The reaction of children is perhaps the most precious."

Ephraim goes on and on about the benefits of his pricey cycle. He offers a detailed, handwritten list to show how the pros ("empowering," "independence") outweigh the cons ("potential for getting sweaty").

He’s now a priest at Saints Athanasios the Great and John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Old Irving Park. And when he’s out running errands, people will sometimes spot the streamlined tricycle in traffic and wonder whether there’s anyone inside. Some think it’s a drone. The police have stopped him twice, he says, to see if it’s a motorized vehicle, which would require a license plate.

"As soon as I tell them there is no motor, they say, 'Oh, OK, then just be careful,'" Ephraim says.

You can watch Ephraim take his velomobile for a spin here — and read more here .

