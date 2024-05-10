The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: Bicycle use growing faster in Chicago than any other major U.S. city

Plus: Democratic convention leaders brace for protests, a mother’s generations-old recipe lives on and more.

By  Matt Moore, Newsletter Reporter
   
Rosie Nolan, who’s been living and biking in Chicago since 2021, stands with her bike near the California Blue Line station on Thursday.

Rosie Nolan, who’s been cycling in Chicago since 2021, says it’s her No. 1 mode of transportation, but she considers herself brave amid worries about her safety.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Bicycling has grown more in Chicago than in any other major U.S. city since 2019, according to a new report.

In today’s newsletter, we’ll look into this growth and why bike advocates say the city could be doing more to boost the bike boom.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on how Chicago Democratic convention leaders are bracing for all scenarios, how one restaurant stays true to a family recipe and more community news you need to know below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but cyclists still worry about safety

Reporting by David Struett

Bike boom: Bicycling grew more in Chicago than in any other major American city in the last five years, according to an analysis sponsored by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The numbers: Cycling is up 119% between the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2023, the study showed. That’s the largest jump in any of the country’s 10 largest cities.

Not just for commuting: The study by data analysis company Replica also found that more people are turning to bikes for shorter, neighborhood-based trips. Neighborhood trips increased 113%, while cross-town trips across at least four neighborhoods increased 180%.

Cyclists seeking protections: The city said the growth in cycling has been fueled by continued investments in bike lanes and greenways, which are low-stress residential streets that provide safe and comfortable connections for pedestrians and cyclists. But bike safety advocates say the city could be doing much more to protect cyclists and make biking even more attractive.

Pedals over public transit: Since the pandemic lockdown, train and bus service has been documented as unreliable, less frequent and less safe — leading Chicagoans to choose cycling over public transit, said Christina Whitehouse, founder of the bicycle safety advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Minyon Moore, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, stands inside her office at the Democratic National Convention Committee’s headquarters in the West Loop, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Moore and Alex Hornbrook, the convention’s executive director, spoke about what people can expect from the convention in terms of safety, protests, delegates and participation from local politicians.

Minyon Moore, chairperson of the Aug. 19-22 Democratic National Convention.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

  • Are Democratic convention leaders ready? With less than 15 weeks to go before a national spotlight descends on Chicago, Democratic National Convention leaders are swatting away comparisons to 1968 and trying to get ahead of worst-case scenarios. In response to anticipated protests, the convention’s chairperson, Minyon Moore, says: “We also have a right to conduct a convention.”
  • Mayor Johnson’s first year: Johnson’s first year in office has been a roller-coaster ride filled with the ups of having delivered on a checklist of progressive promises — and the downs of managing contentious relationships with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois General Assembly, the business community and police.
  • Chain of websites ordered to remove voter info: The publisher of a chain of Republican-leaning newspapers has agreed to remove specific street addresses and birthdates for “hundreds of thousands” of Illinois voters after being sued by Democrat Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
  • Pride Parade grand marshals announced: Comedian Fortune Feimster and her wife, Jax Smith, will be the grand marshals for the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade.
  • Of course it’s Caleb: The Bears announced Friday, to no one’s surprise, that Caleb Williams will be their starting quarterback. “No conversation. He’s the starter,” said coach Matt Eberflus.
  • New Original Rainbow Cone flavors: For the first time in its 98-year history, The Original Rainbow Cone is sweetening its menu with four new ice cream flavors.
  • Justin Hartley talks ‘Tracker’ success: “It really means a lot to me,” Hartley told the Sun-Times ahead of the May 19 season finale on CBS. “We really pour our hearts and souls into this thing.”
  • 4 stars for ‘Aisha: Starring Letitia Wright and Josh O’Connor, “Aisha” is one of the best movies of the year, and sees two of our finest actors at the top of their game, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Shoppers browse and walk through vendors at the Logan Square Farmer’s Market, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Shoppers browse the Logan Square Farmer’s Market last year. The market returns Sunday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

🫖 Mother’s Day Tea Party
Friday, 4-6 p.m.
📍Union Park 1501 W. Randolph St.
The Chicago Park District is throwing tea party for girls and their mother figure, with tea and small treats provided, along with music and other activities.
Admission: Free

🪘 Ayodele African Drum and Dance Conference and Concert
Friday-Sunday
📍Sherman Park, 1301 W. 52nd St.
This weekend of dance features teachers from Guinea, Senegal, Brazil, Ivory Coast and more. A concert at Benito Juarez Community Academy (1450 W. Cermak Road) is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Admission: $20 classes; $35+ concert

🌊 Chicago River Day
Saturday, 9 a.m.
📍Various locations
Since 1992, volunteers have been coming together on River Day to clean up litter from local waterways. Find a location to clean up here, then join your fellow volunteers for after-parties at Blue Island Beer Co. (13357 Old Western Ave.) or Burning Bush Brewery (4014 N. Rockwell St.).
Admission: Free

🛍️ Vintage Fest Pop-Up
Saturday and Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.
📍 401 N. Michigan Ave.
Check out more than 50 vintage and handmade vendors at this pop-up market. The first 50 mothers on Sunday get a free rose.
Admission: Free

👩‍🌾 Farmers Markets
Saturday and Sunday
📍6100 S. Blackstone Ave.; Kedzie from Logan to Fullerton
Farmers market season is here. Among the summertime staples returning: the 61st Street Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the Logan Square Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Cesar’s Killer Margaritas owners Israel Sánchez (foreground) and Lourdes "Lulu" Durán and Sandra "Sandy" Sánchez.

Cesar’s Killer Margaritas owners Israel Sánchez (foreground) and Lourdes “Lulu” Durán and Sandra “Sandy” Sánchez.

Jim Vondruska/For Sun-Times

Great-grandmother’s authentic mole recipe the perfect way for siblings to celebrate Mexican tradition

Reporting by Ambar Colón

Each Sunday at 7 a.m., sisters Lourdes “Lulu” Durán and Sandra “Sandy” Sánchez meet in their family restaurant to make the week’s batch of mole poblano.

The salsa is the highlight of several dishes at Cesar’s Killer Margaritas in Lake View. Their great-grandmother’s coveted family recipe is a saucy combination of poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, garlic and chocolate, among 20 more ingredients.

Cesar’s, at 2924 N. Broadway, is known for its giant margaritas and traditional Mexican fare. Their story is rooted in the love for food that started many decades ago in Mexico City, where their mole was created three generations back.

Mole, from the Nahuatl word “mōlli,” hails from the Oaxaca and Puebla regions. The Sánchez family call theirs “El Mero Mole.” They make it just like their great-great-grandmother Clarita Vásquez did back in her Mexico City fonda (inn or small restaurant): with “no shortcuts,” according to the sisters’ brother Israel Sánchez.

Vásquez taught her granddaughter and the Sánchez siblings’ mother, Lourdes, how to make her famous mole, and she eventually taught her children — who continue to make it today as a tribute to their late mother.

At Cesar’s, the spirit of hospitality and food made with love — instilled in the Sánchez siblings long before they were born — lives on.

“That was my mom,” Durán said. “Even if she didn’t know you, she would open the door and be like, ‘sit down.’ ... That was her love language. Food was her love language.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Do you ride your bike more often now than you did in previous years? Tell us why or why not.

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.
Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price
Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore
Copy editor: Angie Myers

