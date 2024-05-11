Chicago outdoors: Home Depot nesting duck, goslings and invasive red swamp crayfish

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

LAST WORD

“Red swamp crayfish compete aggressively with native species for food and habitat, and they’ve been known to cause structural damage to property. In fact, they are considered one of the most invasive species of crayfish in the world. These crayfish spread by escaping from live crawfish boils and from fishermen who illegally use them as bait.”

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brandon Fehrenbacher, who oversees the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Invasive Species Unit on red swamp crayfish, which are illegal to possess live in Illinois

WILD OF THE WEEK

A nesting mallard at the Home Depot in Shorewood. Bill Buchhaas

Bill Buchhaas messaged that “this mama mallard decided to nest on a greenhouse nursery cart at the Home Depot in Shorewood, sitting on a brood of eggs and about six feet off the ground.”

DALE’S MAILBAG

Goslings taking a peek at the new world. Dave Kozlowski

"[The goslings] were born Monday. They happened to pop out when I took the picture.” Dave Kozlowski email on Wednesday

A: It’s been an odd year for goslings. I saw my first ones on April 17, some good-sized goslings swimming at DuSable Harbor.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, May 14: Panel discussion Steve Statland, Chris Otto and Mike Vodicka, moderated by Frank Loye, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp

Tuesday, May 14: Coast Guard representative on cold-water safety, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

ARCHERY

Next weekend, May 18-19: 3D archery shoot, Illinois-Chicago chapter of SCI and Kishwaukee Archers, Sycamore, sci-illinois-and-chicago-chapter-3d-archery-shoot

CHALLUNGE ON THE CHAIN

Next Saturday, May 18: Muskie tournament by Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Chain O’Lakes, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/631311859122724?ref=newsfeed for information, register at https://foxrivermuskies.com/2024-challunge-on-the-chain-registration/

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

May 2-8: Fourth season, north zone

May 2-9: Fifth season, south zone

May 9-16: Fifth season, north zone

Monday, May 13, to June 30: Second lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 1: First lottery, fall shotgun turkey season

HUNTER SAFETY

June 29-30: Wilmington, https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Tuesday, May 14: Suddenly in Command, Naperville, Don Goff, dgoff6547@gmail.com

Next Saturday, May 18: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

Next Saturday, May 18: Boat America, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, jugodan52@aol.com

May 19: Boat America, Chicago, Jennifer Angone, uscgaux3511@gmail.com

HALL OF FAME

July 15: Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at https://ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

