Chicago outdoors: Home Depot nesting duck, goslings and invasive red swamp crayfish

A mallard nesting in Home Depot, new goslings and a warning on red swamp crayfish are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Rachel Egly holds an invasive male red swamp crayfish, trapped from the North Shore Channel. Credit: Dale Bowman

Rachel Egly holds an invasive male red swamp crayfish, trapped fromt he North Shore Channel during a study in 2020.

Dale Bowman

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

LAST WORD

“Red swamp crayfish compete aggressively with native species for food and habitat, and they’ve been known to cause structural damage to property. In fact, they are considered one of the most invasive species of crayfish in the world. These crayfish spread by escaping from live crawfish boils and from fishermen who illegally use them as bait.”

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brandon Fehrenbacher, who oversees the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Invasive Species Unit on red swamp crayfish, which are illegal to possess live in Illinois

WILD OF THE WEEK

wotw05-11-24mallardnesting.jpg

A nesting mallard at the Home Depot in Shorewood.

Bill Buchhaas

Bill Buchhaas messaged that “this mama mallard decided to nest on a greenhouse nursery cart at the Home Depot in Shorewood, sitting on a brood of eggs and about six feet off the ground.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday.

DALE’S MAILBAG

wotw05-11-24goslings.jpg

Goslings taking a peek at the new world.

Dave Kozlowski

"[The goslings] were born Monday. They happened to pop out when I took the picture.” Dave Kozlowski email on Wednesday

A: It’s been an odd year for goslings. I saw my first ones on April 17, some good-sized goslings swimming at DuSable Harbor.

