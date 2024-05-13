The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
White Sox-Nationals game Monday night is postponed due to rain

Postponed game will be made up in straight doubleheader Tuesday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen, Staff Reporter, White Sox
   
Guaranteed Rate Field Monday.

The White Sox and Nationals were rained out Monday.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Washington Nationals Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m. CT. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener. Parking lots and gates will open tomorrow at 2:40 p.m.

Right-hander Chris Flexen, who was scheduled to start Monday, will pitch in Game 1. Erick Fedde will start Game 2. Trevor Williams starts Game 1 and Mitchell Parker Game 2 for the Nationals.

The Sox (12-28) have won four of their last five and nine of 16.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Monday’s scheduled game can attend both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for tonight’s game (May 13). Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase.

