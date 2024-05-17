Burglars smash windows, steal cash from 6 businesses in 3 hours overnight across city
The burglaries began around midnight and lasted until past 3 a.m., police said.
Six businesses were targeted by burglars who broke windows before taking money from the cash register early Friday morning, police said.
The crimes had many elements in common: The glass doors or windows to the businesses were broken and money was taken from the cash register, according to Chicago police.
The thefts were reported in about a three-hour span in neighborhoods across the city including Ashburn, Bridgeport, Back of the Yards, Lincoln Square and Uptown.
Details of the burglaries:
- 12:11 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue in Ashburn
- 1:43 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards
- 1:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Halsted Street in Bridgeport
- 1:46 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Halsted Street in Bridgeport
- 3:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Wilson Avenue in Uptown
- 3:26 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Ravenswood Avenue in Lincoln Square
No one has been arrested and no injuries have been reported. Police haven’t confirmed the burglaries were carried out by the same people.
