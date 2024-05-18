Man fatally stabbed in Little Village

A man was fatally stabbed Friday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person stabbed and found the man, who was between 30 and 40 years old, in the 4300 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a stab wound to his leg and was pronounced dead, police said.

Preliminary information indicates he was stabbed during an argument, police say.

No one was in custody.