The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Bus driver cited after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Braidwood, sending 11 kids to hospitals

The children, all of whom suffered minor injuries were taken to area hospitals after the wreck, which happened at 8:35 a.m. in Will County.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Bus driver cited after 3 school buses collide on I-55 near Braidwood, sending 11 kids to hospitals

A bus driver has been cited for causing a chain-reaction crash involving three school buses that sent 11 students to hospitals in Will County near Braidwood on Tuesday morning, state police said.

The children, all of whom attend the same school, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and the expressway lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m.

About 8:30 a.m., the three northbound 2024 yellow IC buses were all traveling in the right lane. As traffic slowed to a halt near Braidwood, the last bus in line could not stop in time and rear-ended the bus in front of it, which then slammed into the first bus, state police said.

The remaining passengers were accounted for and returned to their school for release to their parents.

No additional vehicles were involved, and the driver of the bus that could not stop in time was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, state police said.

Earlier, additional buses assisted the uninjured kids, who were taken to the Love’s gas station at 23801 W. Bluff Road. in Channahon, state police said.

Next Up In News
Red Lobster se declara en bancarrota días después de cerrar docenas de restaurantes
City Council member angered by game of musical committee chairs
ShotSpotter CEO brands movement to dump gunshot-detection technology 'first cousin of defund the police'
City first responders stage water rescue drill to promote safety along the lake this summer
5 people overdose in Near West Side apartment: cops
Bus driver cited after 3 school buses collide, sending 11 kids to hospitals on I-55 near Braidwood
The Latest
US-ECONOMY-RESTAURANT-RED LOBSTER
La Voz Chicago
Red Lobster se declara en bancarrota días después de cerrar docenas de restaurantes
Red Lobster dijo que utilizará el proceso de bancarrota para simplificar sus operaciones, cerrar restaurantes y buscar su venta.
By Michelle Chapman and Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls guard Alex Caruso continues stacking up postseason hardware
After being named the Hustle Award winner recently, Caruso backed that up by grabbing Second-Team All-Defensive honors on Tuesday. It was the second time he was named to that team, winning first-team last season.
By Joe Cowley
 
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees Friday, May 17, 2024, in New York.
White Sox
For White Sox' Andrew Vaughn, the struggle is real 'but you have to go on to the next pitch'
If it makes him feel any better (it doesn’t), Vaughn not alone in the classy company of struggling hitters.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A physician with a stethoscope. The nation needs family physicians to stay on the job, especially in underserved areas, two physician leaders write.
Letters to the Editor
Family physicians are on the front lines of mental health care
Family physicians perform nearly 40% of all visits by patients seeking treatment for depression, anxiety, substance use disorder and other mental health concerns.
By Letters to the Editor
 
CFD-01.JPG
News
5 people overdose in Near West Side apartment: cops
It happened about 9:30 p.m. at a residential apartment building in the 1300 block of South Throop Street in the Little Italy/UIC neighborhood, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 