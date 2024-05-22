Man pulled from Chicago river in Loop

A man who police said jumped into the Chicago river was rescued by first responders early Wednesday in the Loop.
Officers from the police marine unit and fire department divers were called to State Street and Wacker Drive about 3:15 a.m. where the 37-year-old was in the river, police said.
The man, who was “combative” was then pulled from the river and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No further details were released.
