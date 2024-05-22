Police: Man armed with knives at Elmhurst Portillo’s in custody

Elmhurst police have taken into custody a man accused of attacking his domestic partner with knives inside a Portillo’s early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded to the Portillo’s off Route 83 at about 5:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting a man armed with a knife inside the closed restaurant.

Arriving officers learned a 32-year-old man was working in the restaurant as part of a subcontracted cleaning crew with two women. The man had a domestic relationship with one of the women.

The women reported the male suspect attacked his domestic partner with two large knives inside the restaurant, according to a city news release.

