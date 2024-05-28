Mike Clevinger lands on IL; White Sox bring up Jake Woodford to start against Blue Jays

White Sox right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger was scratched from his scheduled start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night and placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte and will get the start in Clevinger’s place at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Left-hander Sammy Peralta, a Sox waiver claim two days ago, was designated for assignment to make room for Woodford, who owns a 4.29 ERA over 80 major league games during his four seasons with the Cardinals. He has a 5.26 ERA over 10 starts with Charlotte.

Clevinger is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in four starts this season.

Peralta was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Sunday. He was claimed by the Mariners off waivers from the Sox on April 2 and designated for assignment on May 23.

