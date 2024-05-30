Noah's arc of progress: White Sox' top pitching prospect Schultz takes the next step

The comps are impossible to notice.

They are a little much, however.

When you’re two years removed from graduating high school and “Randy Johnson” gets dropped alongside your mentions, that a lot to absorb.

But the White Sox’ top pitching prospect, left-hander Noah Schultz of Aurora, takes it in stride. In very long strides, as will be in any 6-9 left-hander’s case.

“It’s definitely cool to be compared to these guys but in the end I’m my own pitcher,” Schultz said via a teleconference call Thursday, an off day for the Sox. “It’s cool to watch them and see how they play but I try to be my own. If people want to compare, they can. But I know that I don’t try to be them. I try to be my own pitcher.”

A 2022 graduate of Oswego East High School and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 draft, Schultz gets compared to the 6-10 Johnson because of his long frame and three-quarter, across-the-body delivery.

He has touched 97 mph but generally sits in the 93-95 range with a low-80s sweeping slider, and he’s working on a cutter and changeup. Scouts say he’s athletic for his size and while not possessing Johnson’s velocity, is more refined at this stage of his development. The Sox aren’t asking for a Hall of Fame career, but wallowing in the throes of back-to-back awful seasons clinging to hopes of a better future, they’ll gladly welcome the possibility of having a top-of-the rotation starter in multiple future rotations.

As for his development, so far so good. Schultz validated his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on May 19 by pitching four scoreless innings of one-hit ball in his first start Saturday, striking out five and walking no Biloxi Shuckers batters. He threw just 40 pitches, 28 for strikes.

That outing was almost as stirring as Schultz’ first start for High-A Winston-Salem on April 6 when he struck out 10 Asheville Tourist hitters over four scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Before his promotion to Birmingham, he made seven starts at Winston-Salem, posting a 3.95 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 0.91 WHIP in 27 1/3 innings. Averaging four innings per start with no pitch counts above 67, Schultz is easy-going his second minor league season, too. He pitched to a 1.33 ERA with 38 strikeouts and six walks in 10 starts (27 innings) at Low-A Kannapolis last season.

“I know that whoever is making the pitching schedule knows what they’re doing,” said Schultz, who missed the first two months of his first season with a flexor strain, then was shut down late in the season with a shoulder impingement. “I’m confident that when they tell me to throw it’s all part of a bigger plan. So I’m sure that it’s going to work out. Especially after having not that many innings last year, just getting as many as I can this year is important.”



Schultz is MLB Pipeline’s No. 40 prospect, third among lefty pitchers. Triple-A Charlotte shortstop Colson Montgomery (No. 11), Birmingham right-hander Drew Thorpe (No. 55) and Birmingham catcher Edgar Quero (No. 95) also occupy spots on the top 100.

While the Sox are talent-thin at Charlotte (the Knights were 21-31 through Wednesday), at Birmingham Schultz joins the rotation of a 31-16 team that includes Thorpe (7-1, 1.33 ERA), Jairo Iriarte (2-3, 2.77), lefty Ky Bush (3-2, 1.95), lefty Jake Eder (1-1, 4.57) and Mason Adams (3-3, 2.09). Thorpe and Iriarte came from the Padres in the Dylan Cease trade during spring training, Eder was swapped from the Marlins for Jake Burger and Bush was acquired from the Angels with Quero in exchange for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.

Schultz said he was surprised to be promoted this season, but happy about it.

“I’m really happy. Happy that I’m healthy, happy I’m performing well. Happy to be in Double-A,” he said.

“I’m happy with my command. I added a cutter to the pitch mix, so it’s always a nice thing to have another pitch and I’m confident with all four of my pitches now. So it’s just getting experience, getting innings. That’s helping everything.”

NOTES: Third baseman Bryan Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after going 0-for-14 since his return from a quad strain that landed him on the injured list. Ramos, 22, was 9-for-46 with two doubles and two RBI in 15 games.

*Left-hander Sammy Peralta cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.