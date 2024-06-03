Afternoon Edition: Renowned choreographer celebrates 30 years of lifting Chicago's youth

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re zooming in on a Chicagoan who has been making a positive impact on the city’s youth for 30 years: choreographer and teacher Randy Duncan.

Below, we’ll look into how Duncan’s talent as a dancer and knack for guiding the next generation has solidified him as a powerhouse in his field.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on the Pride Flag being raised downtown, why part of the Music Box Theatre will be closing, a piping plover update and more community news you need to know below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Selena Fragassi

Guiding future generations: Randy Duncan, a three-time recipient of the Ruth Page Award for Outstanding Choreography, is a legend in his field. Over the last three decades, the 65-year-old has enjoyed a global career, working locally with the Joffrey Ballet and Goodman Theatre and as far and wide as Yale University, Mexico City’s Ballet Folklórico and Bat-Dor Dance Company of Israel.

Heart in Chicago: Duncan’s long tenure at the Chicago Academy for the Arts has become his calling card. Last month he wrapped up 30 years teaching jazz dance classes for the school, going back to 1994. The Chicago native now also serves as the dance department chair, overseeing modern and ballet classes. Thirteen of Duncan’s students have gone on to the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City.

Palpable joy: During a recent interview, Duncan gave the Sun-Times a tour of the second-floor dance studios at the academy, a spot where he logged a good amount of time with actress Julia Stiles to prepare her for the 2001 movie “Save the Last Dance.” His joy was palpable as he pointed to a black-and-white photo on the wall, a group class shot taken around 2004, and he beams about the famous alumni in the image, like Preston Miller, who has worked with Beyoncé and founded the TDA Prep dance school.

Key quote: “The great thing is being able to impart this information onto these young kids so they can have dreams of their own,” Duncan says.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A Pride flag was raised in Daley Plaza Monday to kick off Pride Month. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 📚

Find your next great read at Unabridged Books

Unabridged Books in Lake View East. Matt Moore/Sun-Times

Today’s suggestion comes from Sun-Times videographer Zubaer Khan, who recommends stopping by Unabridged Bookstore in Lake View East to find your next read.

“I don’t know how I found this place [years ago], because I didn’t live in Chicago at the time, but I would go out of my way to stop in every time I visited, and now I take any visitors who are willing to indulge me,” Zubaer tells me.

Thoughtful recommendations: “The staff at Unabridged love to read and love to share their thoughts on the books they’ve read,” Zubaer says. “One of my absolute favorite things to do here is find a book I’ve never heard of that was recommended by a staff member. I’m partial to Ed’s picks, but you’ll find someone whose taste you vibe with.”

Discount books: “I have a tough time with the discount section of most bookstores. It often feels like an afterthought,” Zubaer says. At Unabridged, it’s a different story. “Those helpful recommendations? They are spread throughout the discount section as well!”

Take your time: “I have spent so much time in this store over the years. I never feel rushed, or in the way. I love to just drop in and spend an hour browsing through the books and recommendations, and I always feel like it’s time well spent.”

Bonus: “When you’ve found the perfect book and realize that you’ve been browsing for hours and you’re hungry, Crisp is just a few blocks down on Broadway,” Zubaer tells me. “Amazing wings, bowls, and — OK, I won’t start on another recommendation.”

📍Unabridged Bookstore, 3251 N Broadway.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

One of the seven pups born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo

Reporting by Jessica Ma

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is howling with excitement after nine Mexican wolf pups were born at the zoo April 27.

“This will be the third litter that I have been part of and seen born here at the zoo. Every single time, it’s as exciting as the first one,” said Mark Wanner, associate vice president of animal care and conservation at Brookfield Zoo.

Visitors can see two of the pups — both females, who will stay at the zoo with their parents. The other seven pups were placed in two wild dens in New Mexico on May 7 and May 8 to increase the Mexican wolf population in the wild, which is considered endangered.

Guests visiting the pups at Brookfield Zoo may find it tough to see the because pups are about the size of an adult rabbit — and the grass at the Regenstein Wolf Woods habitat is tall.

“If you want to spend time, be patient … and try and see them. That would be incredible,” said Mark Wanner, associate vice president of animal care and conservation at Brookfield Zoo.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

As a Chicagoan, how would you say Michigan Avenue has changed?

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers