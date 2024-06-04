The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Afternoon Edition: A second life for a century-old firehouse

Plus: Tracking CPS school board fundraising, the Crosstown Classic arrives at a rough time and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
The former Little Village firehouse, located at 2358 S. Whipple St.

The former Little Village firehouse.

K’Von Jackson for WBEZ

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re looking into the upcoming second act of a nearly 120-year-old firehouse as a youth center, thanks to the National Museum of Mexican Art.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on how much money is being raised by Chicago Public Schools board candidates, an intergenerational hockey team that’s still skating 50 years later, five ways to celebrate Pride Month and more community news you need to know below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Little Village’s former firehouse will be youth arts center

Reporting by Dennis Rodkin | For WBEZ

A new purpose: In Little Village, a 117-year-old fire station has stood empty and unused since its modern replacement opened three blocks away in 2011. Now, the building heads toward a new use as a youth arts center, filled with performance and studio spaces, disco balls and an indoor garden made from an old spiral staircase.

Behind the change: The National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen bought the mothballed fire station from the city for $1 and will soon start a $2 million rehab of the building at 2358 S. Whipple St., with plans to open early next year. The center will function as a branch of the museum’s youth initiative, Yollocalli Arts Reach.

The intention: Yollocalli, which means “House of the Heart” in the indigenous Mexican language Nahuatl, intends to establish a “third space” for youth, says Vanessa Sanchez, the initiative’s director. There, youth can gather to collaborate on school work, express themselves artistically and socialize.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

School board fundraising tracker screenshot.

As of this afternoon, $158,234 has been raised so far by all candidates for Chicago’s new elected school board.

Sun-Times

EXPLORING THE CITY 🏳️‍🌈

A person on a parade float throws out confetti during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 26, 2022.

A reveler on a parade float throws out confetti during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on the North Side last year.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Chicago Pride 2024 events calendar

Pride Month in Chicago means plenty of opportunities to fête the LGBTQ+ community, honor pioneers of the past and cultivate support and allyship.

I’ve got a full list of events and ways to celebrate in our Pride calendar here, which I’ll be updating with more events as the month continues.

In addition to Chicago Pride Fest (June 22-23) and the North Side Pride Parade (June 30), here are some upcoming highlights:

🎤 Sapphic Comedy Hour
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
📍Dorothy, 2500 W. Chicago Ave.
Seven sapphic comedians take the stage for a Pride comedy showcase, hosted by Sierra Kenyon and Rogue Schmidt.
Admission: $10

🛼 Pride Skate Party
Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
📍Dr. MLK Jr. Roller Skating and Bowling Center, 1219 W. 76th St.
Hit the roller rink, dance, knock a few pins down and build community at this fun event on wheels.
Admission: Free

👟 Boystown Walking Tour
June 16, 11 a.m.
📍Belmont Red/Brown/Purple Line Station, 945 W. Belmont Ave.
Explore the history of the neighborhood now known as Northalsted on this educational tour.
Admission: Pay what you can

🏖️ Black LGBTQ+ Beach Day
June 22, noon
📍63rd Street Beach.
The day kicks off with health workshops before an all-day party to beats from Rae Chardonnay — plus you’ll get access to health care services, including testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Admission: Free

💃 Dim Sum and Drag
June 22, 12 p.m.
📍Furama Restaurant, 4936 N. Broadway
Enjoy buffet-style dim sum and take in a production hosted by drag performer Aunty Chan, who will be joined by fellow Asian drag artists Eva Young, Kahmora Hall and more.
Admission: $35+

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Kamila Hargis, center left, the manager of Grand Dukes in Downers Grove, converses with Greg Lopatka, center right, at the Wednesday luncheon of the Duffers, a group of hockey enthusiasts formed in 1971.

Kamila Hargis (center left) the manager of Grand Dukes in Downers Grove, chats with Greg Lopatka 9center right) at a recent Wednesday luncheon of the Duffers.

Neil Steinberg/Sun-Times

Meet The Duffers: An intergenerational hockey team

Reporting by Neil Steinberg

It’s Wednesday, it’s noon, it’s Grand Dukes, an Eastern European restaurant in Downers Grove. Which can only mean one thing. The Duffers are assembling.

“Hey, Bob!” says Jim Glynn, the “Young Guy” at 61, sitting at the bar. Bob Granato is hockey royalty, the uncle of Tony and Don Granato Jr., NHL former players and current coaches, and Cammi Granato, the first woman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Everyone has a nickname. Greg Lopatka is “the Beak” for obvious reasons, if you see him in profile. Arvetis M. Dikinis is “Harvey” — you can’t expect the guys to handle “Arvetis” — and wears a Duffers jersey, which expropriates the Hamm’s Beer bear (artfully, if not legally) as their mascot.

And what are the Duffers? Well, that is a long story, starting in 1970, at the new ice-skating rink opened in Downers Grove. Shortly thereafter, the future Duffers found themselves in the stands, watching their sons play hockey.

“Most of us had kids playing at the rink,” says Lopatka, 84. “The original guy, Jim Miceli — we call him ‘The King’ — he said, ‘This looks like fun. We should do this.’” So they started playing Sundays at the rink.

They never stopped. For the next 53 years. The self-described “drinking team with a hockey problem” hangs out and plays. They even take the team on the road, traveling to distant cities — they’ve taken 42 road trips over the last half-century — to play at actual NHL arenas after the pros have vacated the ice.

They eat together, they play together, not only among themselves, but their children and grandchildren and even great-grandchildren join in.

“Hockey brings families together,” says Don Granato.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Finish this sentence: You know you’re at a Cubs-Sox Crosstown Classic when...

