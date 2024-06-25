The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Sports White Sox

White Sox reach halfway mark of season with records for futility in reach

“I don’t want to be in that company, that stinks,” reliever John Brebbia said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox reach halfway mark of season with records for futility in reach
Dodgers White Sox Baseball

White Sox’s Lenyn Sosa reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a game against the Dodgers Monday, June 24, 2024, in Chicago. Los Angeles won 3-0. (AP)

Paul Beaty/AP Photos

The White Sox reached the halfway point of a season Tuesday trending toward an historical significance they want nothing to do with.

Insignificance and not being noticed is nothing to strive for, but challenging franchise records for futility and the 1962 Mets’ 40-120 record for the most losses in modern history will bring attention no one associated with the organization wants during the second half.

In the clubhouse, the records aren’t talked about. Most players don’t even know what they are.

“It’s not something we think about at all,” outfielder-first baseman Gavin Sheets said.

“I don’t think about it a whole lot and I couldn’t tell you what the worst record of all time is,” reliever Steven Wilson said. “It’s not something I’m focused on.”

The focus from outside will intensify, however, as the season tumbles and stumbles on. The Sox went into Tuesday night’s game against the Dodgers with a 21-59 record, the worst in the majors, focusing on trying to win their 22nd game with almost three months of the season completed. Losing can become a habit and an identity in a season like this one, and that is a topic the players have actually discussed, infielder Danny Mendick said.

“You get done with the game and you’re like, ‘Man. We were in it,’ ’’ Mendick said. “You’re out there competing and you’re drained because we lost that one. It’s never like. ‘Oh yeah, we lost another game. It’s like, ‘Man, that one hurt.’ Every time we lose. Losing sucks.”

When the Sox do win, like once or twice a week on average, the music blasts in the clubhouse and individual feats are celebrated.

When they lose, it’s quiet and the focus shifts to the next game the next day.

“We’ll be mad, I’ll be mad, I’ll break something,” relief pitcher John Brebbia said. “But I also understand we’re giving it the best shot that we can. So there’s a weird dichotomy between being frustrated if I blow a game but at the same time I’m not ruing myself that I should have done this or that in preparation for it.”

That’s because the preparation – throwing, studying, adjusting, tweaking, conversing – is always going on, Brebbia said.

The 1962 Mets were an expansion team and a lovable lot embraced by New Yorkers and they were managed by legendary Casey Stengel. The Sox have their supporters but even their own fans are fed up and disenchanted. They are managed by Pedro Grifol, who many fans hadn’t heard of when he was hired from the Royals organization before last season.

In any event, those ’62 Mets are not a topic of conversation in the clubhouse, either.

“Yeah I don’t want to be in that company, that stinks,” Brebbia said. “But at the same time you can’t erase the number and change it. You have to do the work to try and change it and we’re in here doing the work. You only control what you can control.

“If you sit here and go, ‘Let’s not lose X amount of games, then you lose focus of what creates wins.”

The Sox’ win percentage was .263, and a better percentage will be needed in the second half to avoid the dubious distinction of being the worst Sox team ever – the 1932 Sox who were 49-102 own the franchise’s worst .325 win percentage and the 1970 Sox who were 56-106 have the record for the most losses.

Trading away some of their best players before the July 30 trade deadline won’t help their chances of avoiding record infamy.

“It’s not something you want to happen but there will be a team, at least one, that’s not good,” Wilson said. “There will be bad teams every year and we happen to be that team this year.”

How bad remains to be seen.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Washington Heights
Cook County agency employs Indiana politician who pleaded guilty in federal case
Chicago woman reported missing from yoga retreat in Bahamas
4 men charged in attack on Barraco’s Pizza employees
Iglesias y organizaciones reciben a refugiados durante la escasez de albergues en Toronto
Highland Park shooting suspect expected to change his plea
The Latest
Chef Jonathon Sawyer, of Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails, does yoga in the Skydeck of the Willis Tower before the space opens for guests, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Taste
From boxing to pilates to yoga, Chicago chefs make physical, mental health a priority
While many chefs know they need to take better care of themselves, finding the time and energy to do so after a long shift on their feet can be challenging. But that’s slowly changing.
By Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
 
Artist David Lee Csicsko stands for a portrait among his art work the is displayed at Epiphany Center for the Arts on Thursday June 20, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Art
Epiphany Center for the Arts retrospective celebrates the multifaceted David Lee Csicsko
“This is an exhibit that reflects who I am, and I’m a complex person,” Csicsko told the Sun-Times.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
Refugees and their families live in makeshift shelters at the Christian worship center Miracle Arena For All Nations in Vaughan, just outside of Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Immigration
Iglesias y organizaciones reciben a refugiados durante la escasez de albergues en Toronto
Mientras Chicago lidiaba con la escasez de camas, Toronto también se enfrentaba a una crisis de albergues ante el aumento de personas que buscan asilo en Canadá.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Josh Giddey Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls
Bulls’ trade for Josh Giddey part of rebuilding disguised as retooling
Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas finally seems ready to climb down the hill of continuity that he spent the last few seasons dying on.
By Joe Cowley
 
FILE - A visitor prays at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Highland Park mass shooting, at the Highland Park War Memorial in Highland Park, Ill., on July 7, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting suspect expected to change his plea
The plea deal, if it’s accepted by Judge Victoria Rossetti, could bring closure to the criminal case against Robert Crimo III sooner than expected.
By David Struett
 