Chicago Sun-Times appoints Kwame Opam as new deputy managing editor, news, and Justin Myers as interactives editor

Opam joins from The New York Times, Myers from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (October 5, 2023) – The Chicago Sun-Times announced the appointment of two journalists to its growing newsroom: Kwame Opam as deputy managing editor, news, and Justin Myers as interactives editor.

Opam brings more than a decade of media experience to the Sun-Times, having been a reporter, editor, producer and newsroom leader. Most recently, he served as the strategy and operations deputy for the breaking news teams at The New York Times. Before that, Opam was the senior producer for digital strategy at “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” a news-comedy hybrid series on Apple TV+. In that role, Opam’s team launched the show’s Webby award-winning podcast, along with its social media accounts and website.

In previous roles at The New York Times, Opam helped develop and launch newsroom initiatives about digital storytelling, in addition to numerous reporting projects. He has also served as news editor and weekend editor at The Verge. Originally from New York, Opam holds a master’s degree in media studies from The New School and a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Stony Brook University.

“I’m honored to be taking on this role at such an important time for journalism,” said Opam. “Communities need tough and reliable local news outlets to help bind people together and hold power to account. The Sun-Times has such a deep and rich tradition of doing just that for the city of Chicago, and I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of it.”

About the Chicago Sun-Times

Winner of eight Pulitzer Prizes, the Chicago Sun-Times is Chicago’s oldest continuously published daily newspaper in the city. It features hard-hitting investigative reporting, in-depth political coverage, timely behind-the-scenes sports analysis, and insightful entertainment and cultural coverage. In January 2022, the Sun-Times was acquired by Chicago Public Media, forming one of the largest nonprofit news organizations in the nation. In October 2022, the Sun-Times dropped its paywall on suntimes.com to ensure its journalism is accessible for all. Donate to the Sun-Times here.

Myers joins the Sun-Times after spending more than eight years with The Associated Press. Most recently he was the news editor for data journalism at AP, where he managed a nationwide team of specialists in data-driven reporting. Before that, he contributed to investigative projects and other AP data reporting, and he was the newsroom’s first automation editor.

Myers previously produced interactive graphics for The Chronicle of Higher Education and the PBS NewsHour. He holds bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and print and digital news from the University of Missouri.

“I’m so excited to be back in public media and to be able to focus on the city my family has called home for the past several years,” Myers said. “I’m looking forward to helping the Sun-Times’ reporting and analysis get to the people who need it most, in the formats that work best for them.”

The Sun-Times recently announced the appointment of long-time Chicago journalist Alex Rodriguez as its politics and government editor. Earlier this year, the Sun-Times announced the promotion of Dave Newbart to managing editor, news, and Paul Saltzman to deputy managing editor, enterprise and investigations. Also, Kaitlyn Jakola joined the Chicago Sun-Times as editorial director, strategy and operations, and Subrina Hudson was named editor of the money desk, covering business, work and consumer issues.

“Kwame and Justin bring a wealth of impressive journalism experience, a commitment to serving our communities and proven track records of digital innovation – and of keeping collaboration and inclusivity central in their work,” said Jennifer Kho, executive editor of the Sun-Times. “I couldn’t be more excited about the newsroom we’re building to better serve the Chicago region and help our communities thrive.”

