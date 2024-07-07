Man shot, wounded in Washington Park
A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Washington Park, Chicago police said.
The man, 28, was at a gas station in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard about 8:08 a.m. when a man in a white vehicle shot at him before driving away, police said. He was struck twice in the leg. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
