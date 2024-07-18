White Sox 2025 schedule announced

The White Sox will open the 2025 season at home against the Los Angeles Angels on March 27 and play the Cubs six times, including three games at Guaranteed Rate Field July 25-27.

Major League Baseball on Thursday announced its schedule for next season, a 125th anniversary year for the Sox. Highlights include a three-game interleague series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field during MLB’s “Rivalry Weekend” May 16-18.

The crosstown rivals played each other four times in 2022, ’23 and this season.

The Sox’ 2025 season concludes Sept. 26-28 with a series at the Washington Nationals. Their final home stand is Sept. 15-21 against the Orioles and Padres.

March 27 will be the earliest Opening Day for the Sox, who have an open date March 28 in the three-game series followed by three games against the Twins at home. The first road trip is April 4-10 in Detroit and Cleveland, capping a nine-game stretch against AL Central teams.

The Sox have one 10-game road trip in May, through Boston, Minnesota and West Sacramento, the temporary home of the Oakland Athletics for 2025.

At 27-71, the Sox enter the second “half” of with the most losses for a team before the All-Star break. They were 61-101 last season, are easily on pace for another 100-season and are expected to remain in rebuild mode in 2025.

The MLB season will begin with the Tokyo Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs March 18-19 at the Tokyo Dome. Traditional Opening Day, featuring all 30 teams, will take place on Thursday, March 27.

