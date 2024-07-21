Mind over (trade) matter: Struggling White Sox forge ahead as trade deadline nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The trade rumors filter in and out of the White Sox clubhouse, in one ear and out the other.

Sometimes they stick, though.

Just one more thing to process for a team going through the worst season in the history of the franchise.

“We’re trying to get over [the bad first half] and this is an interesting time as well with the [July 30] trade deadline, you have that swirling around,” infielder Nicky Lopez said. “This is my third trade deadline where you start hearing that stuff. And once you get over that and everyone starts playing some ball that’s when you start making some strides.”

Most players have dealt with the trade deadline before. Think about not knowing where you’ll be employed next week.

“You never know what the game will bring,” said catcher Korey Lee, who was traded at the deadline last season. “Going into this job you have to accept you might be in another place the next week, that’s just something you have to eat.”

“There could be some mystery there and it could build up as we get closer but things will happen as they are supposed to happen,” said infielder Paul DeJong, one of the veterans who could be traded.

Lee, young and controllable and making strides at a premium position, is one of the Sox players who can feel confident about not being traded.

“But I didn’t think I would be part of the trade deadline last year,” said Lee, who was dealt to the Sox from the Astros for Kendall Graveman.

DeJong, though, said the uncertainty isn’t affecting his day to day “or anyone else’s.” He goes about preparing for a game the way he always has.

“You have to,” he said. “It’s difficult at times. It takes a tremendous amount of discipline and focus to play this game every day. Distracting yourself with ‘what ifs’ doesn’t help.”

DeJong and Tommy Pham, also a prime trade candidate, sat down with Pedro Grifol in the manager’s office Sunday morning.

“I’ve had a few conversations with players and all good conversations,” Grifol said. “Just keeping everybody positive, trying to forget about what’s happened and just keep moving forward. You’ve got to continue to develop, go through the process.”

The Sox lost a 6-1 game to the Royals Saturday night, their sixth in a row.

“The record shows,” Lee said. “We’re not going to hide from that. A good mindset is putting the first half in the past and living in the present. The trade deadline is coming up but that’s part of the game.”

The Sox are 0-for-2 since Grifol talked about turning the page and focusing on the next two and half months.

“We had a good day yesterday,” Grifol said. “Other than the wins and losses, because anytime we don’t win a game, it’s not good, but there’s some wins in between those losses that are really important for the future of this franchise for sure.”

Grifol knows he might lose his best starter, Garrett Crochet, and his best player, Luis Robert Jr., before the deadline. His team is already threatening to break the 1962 Mets’ record for losses in a season.

“Every day this question comes up, and it should with the trade deadline,” Grifol said. “I actually find it funny. Because what can we do about it? We can’t do shit about it. And in reality even as an organization, you really can’t do anything about it either. You’re dependent. We have assets that teams want, but you’re dependent on what they want to give up for those assets, right? It’s very hard to execute a deal for players that are superstars and players that are potential superstars. It’s very hard. Don’t worry about it.

“I’ve actually shared this with a few of the guys -- you want to make God laugh? Tell him your plans. Oh, I’m going to be here, I’m going to be there. Well, a higher power decides that.”

