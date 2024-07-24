Athletes with Chicago-area ties competing at Paris Summer Olympic Games

Here’s a list of Olympians with Chicago-area ties:
Korbin Albert, soccer
Background: Originally from Grayslake, she played two seasons at Notre Dame before going on to play professionally for Paris Saint-Germain.
Simone Biles, gymnastics
Background: Widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, her Chicago connection comes from husband Jonathon Owens, a Bears safety.
Kennedy Blades, wrestling
Background: Originally from Broadview, she was the first female to win a state title in Illinois against males. Her sister, Karina, also is a wrestler.
Kamal Bey, wrestling
Background: He attended Oak Park River Forest High School and won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and was 2019 U.S. national champ.
Lauren Carlini, volleyball
Background: West Aurora alum won the Sullivan Award as America’s best amateur athlete. On fourth-place team at the 2022 World Championships.
Peter Chatain, rowing
Background: The former Stanford student from Winnetka is headed to his first Olympic Games. Competed in 2023 World Championships.
Anthony Davis, basketball
Background: He grew up in Englewood and played at Perspectives Charter School before going to Kentucky and then an All-Star NBA career.
Filip Dolegiewicz, fencing
Background: Originally from Park Ridge, the former Harvard student is set to be a replacement athlete and part of the roster for Paris.
Faith Dillon, taekwondo
Background: The Las Vegas native attended DeVry University in Lisle and was 17th in the women’s lightweight division at 2023 World Championships.
Kent Farrington, equestrian
Background: Born and raised in Chicago, began riding when he was 8 years old. He was part of the bronze-winning team at 2016 Rio Games.
Tori Franklin, track and field
Background: Born in Evanston and a basketball star at Downers Grove South, she is making her second trip to the Olympics as a triple jumper.
Ali Frantti, volleyball
Background: Originally from Spring Grove, she is an outside hitter who will be an alternate for the women’s team. A former Penn State star.
Evita Griskenas, rhythmic gymnastics
Background: Originally from Orland Park, the daughter of two Lithuanian immigrants will be the only American rhythmic gymnast competing in Paris.
Thomas Jaeschke, volleyball
Background: A former golf star at Wheaton Warrenville South, he played volleyball at Loyola before joining a professional team in Poland.
John Jayne, judo
Background: The former University of Chicago student is a citizen of the U.S., Great Britain and Bulgaria. Ranked 30th in the world, highest for a U.S. male.
Jeff Jendryk, volleyball
Background: Originally from Wheaton, he won bronze at the 2018 World Championships and was part of sixth-place team in 2022 World Championships.
Grace Joyce, rowing
Background: Originally from Northfield, she attended Wisconsin and competed in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, finishing ninth and eleventh, respectively.
Paul Juda, gymnastics
Background: Originally from Deerfield, the rising junior at Michigan was the 2022 NCAA all-around champ and won bronze at the 2023 World Championships.
Casey Krueger, soccer
Background: Originally from Naperville, the Florida State graduate was part of the bronze-medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Jewell Loyd, basketball
Background: The former Niles West and Notre Dame star is a guard for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. She won gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sandi Morris, track and field
Background: Originally from Downers Grove, she moved to South Carolina at a young age. She won the silver medal in pole vault in 2016 Rio Olympics.
Ryan Murphy, swimming
Background: Born in Palos Heights, he later moved to Florida. Owns three golds from 2016 Olympics, one gold, one silver, one bronze from 2020 Games.
Alyssa Naeher, soccer
Background: Her Chicago connection comes from being a player for the Red Stars. She won bronze as part of the team in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Jordyn Poulter, volleyball
Background: Originally from Naperville, she grew up in Colorado, but attended Illinois and won gold as part of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.
Josef Rau, wrestling
Background: A Chicago native who starred at Elmhurst College, he was the overall champion at the U.S. Olympic trials.
Dana Rettke, volleyball
Background: Originally from Riverside, the Wisconsin grad was the 2016 Illinois High School Player of the Year and she now plays professionally in Italy.
Erin Reese, track and field
Background: Originally from Mount Prospect, she won the IHSA state title in discus while at Prospect High School.
Kelsey Robinson Cook, volleyball
Background: Originally from Bartlett, she has three years of World Championship experience and a gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Maggie Shea, sailing
Background: Originally from Wilmette, she grew up sailing on Lake Michigan. Competed in 12 World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, soccer
Background: Originally from Addison, the goalkeeper is a former Chicago Fire player who signed at age 14, becoming team’s youngest player ever.
Ashley Sessa, field hockey
Background: A forward from Pennsylvania, she plays for Northwestern. Started playing at 4 and won gold a 2023 Pan American Championships.
Felicia Stancil, BMX
Background: She grew up in Lake Villa and graduated from Grayslake North High. She finished fourth at 2020 Tokyo Games.
Mallory Swanson, soccer
Background: The Red Stars star who’s married to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson competed in 2016 Rio Games.
Zach Ziemek, track and field
Background: Originally from Itasca, the Wisconsin grad has competed in two previous Olympics in the decathlon.
Maddie Zimmer, field hockey
Background: Originally from Pennsylvania, the Northwestern star began playing at age 7. She competed in 2023 Pan American Championships.