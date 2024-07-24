Athletes with Chicago-area ties competing at Paris Summer Olympic Games

Here’s a list of Olympians with Chicago-area ties:

Korbin Albert, soccer

Background: Originally from Grayslake, she played two seasons at Notre Dame before going on to play professionally for Paris Saint-Germain.

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Background: Widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, her Chicago connection comes from husband Jonathon Owens, a Bears safety.

Kennedy Blades, wrestling

Background: Originally from Broadview, she was the first female to win a state title in Illinois against males. Her sister, Karina, also is a wrestler.

Kamal Bey, wrestling

Background: He attended Oak Park River Forest High School and won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and was 2019 U.S. national champ.

Lauren Carlini, volleyball

Background: West Aurora alum won the Sullivan Award as America’s best amateur athlete. On fourth-place team at the 2022 World Championships.

Peter Chatain, rowing

Background: The former Stanford student from Winnetka is headed to his first Olympic Games. Competed in 2023 World Championships.

Anthony Davis, basketball

Background: He grew up in Englewood and played at Perspectives Charter School before going to Kentucky and then an All-Star NBA career.

Filip Dolegiewicz, fencing

Background: Originally from Park Ridge, the former Harvard student is set to be a replacement athlete and part of the roster for Paris.

Faith Dillon, taekwondo

Background: The Las Vegas native attended DeVry University in Lisle and was 17th in the women’s lightweight division at 2023 World Championships.

Kent Farrington, equestrian

Background: Born and raised in Chicago, began riding when he was 8 years old. He was part of the bronze-winning team at 2016 Rio Games.

Tori Franklin, track and field

Background: Born in Evanston and a basketball star at Downers Grove South, she is making her second trip to the Olympics as a triple jumper.

Ali Frantti, volleyball

Background: Originally from Spring Grove, she is an outside hitter who will be an alternate for the women’s team. A former Penn State star.

Evita Griskenas, rhythmic gymnastics

Background: Originally from Orland Park, the daughter of two Lithuanian immigrants will be the only American rhythmic gymnast competing in Paris.

Thomas Jaeschke, volleyball

Background: A former golf star at Wheaton Warrenville South, he played volleyball at Loyola before joining a professional team in Poland.

John Jayne, judo

Background: The former University of Chicago student is a citizen of the U.S., Great Britain and Bulgaria. Ranked 30th in the world, highest for a U.S. male.

Jeff Jendryk, volleyball

Background: Originally from Wheaton, he won bronze at the 2018 World Championships and was part of sixth-place team in 2022 World Championships.

Grace Joyce, rowing

Background: Originally from Northfield, she attended Wisconsin and competed in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, finishing ninth and eleventh, respectively.

Paul Juda, gymnastics

Background: Originally from Deerfield, the rising junior at Michigan was the 2022 NCAA all-around champ and won bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

Casey Krueger, soccer

Background: Originally from Naperville, the Florida State graduate was part of the bronze-medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jewell Loyd, basketball

Background: The former Niles West and Notre Dame star is a guard for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. She won gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sandi Morris, track and field

Background: Originally from Downers Grove, she moved to South Carolina at a young age. She won the silver medal in pole vault in 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ryan Murphy, swimming

Background: Born in Palos Heights, he later moved to Florida. Owns three golds from 2016 Olympics, one gold, one silver, one bronze from 2020 Games.

Alyssa Naeher, soccer

Background: Her Chicago connection comes from being a player for the Red Stars. She won bronze as part of the team in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jordyn Poulter, volleyball

Background: Originally from Naperville, she grew up in Colorado, but attended Illinois and won gold as part of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

Josef Rau, wrestling

Background: A Chicago native who starred at Elmhurst College, he was the overall champion at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Dana Rettke, volleyball

Background: Originally from Riverside, the Wisconsin grad was the 2016 Illinois High School Player of the Year and she now plays professionally in Italy.

Erin Reese, track and field

Background: Originally from Mount Prospect, she won the IHSA state title in discus while at Prospect High School.

Kelsey Robinson Cook, volleyball

Background: Originally from Bartlett, she has three years of World Championship experience and a gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Maggie Shea, sailing

Background: Originally from Wilmette, she grew up sailing on Lake Michigan. Competed in 12 World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, soccer

Background: Originally from Addison, the goalkeeper is a former Chicago Fire player who signed at age 14, becoming team’s youngest player ever.

Ashley Sessa, field hockey

Background: A forward from Pennsylvania, she plays for Northwestern. Started playing at 4 and won gold a 2023 Pan American Championships.

Felicia Stancil, BMX

Background: She grew up in Lake Villa and graduated from Grayslake North High. She finished fourth at 2020 Tokyo Games.

Mallory Swanson, soccer

Background: The Red Stars star who’s married to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson competed in 2016 Rio Games.

Zach Ziemek, track and field

Background: Originally from Itasca, the Wisconsin grad has competed in two previous Olympics in the decathlon.

Maddie Zimmer, field hockey

Background: Originally from Pennsylvania, the Northwestern star began playing at age 7. She competed in 2023 Pan American Championships.

