The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Sports Olympic Sports

Athletes with Chicago-area ties competing at Paris Summer Olympic Games

From Korbin Albert to Maddie Zimmer, we have the list of athletes with ties to area.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Athletes with Chicago-area ties competing at Paris Summer Olympic Games
2024 USA Basketball Showcase - USA v Australia

Anthony Davis (14 ) leads a strong contingent of athletes with ties to the Chicago area competing at the Paris Olympic Games.

Christopher Pike/Getty Images

Here’s a list of Olympians with Chicago-area ties:

Korbin Albert, soccer

Background: Originally from Grayslake, she played two seasons at Notre Dame before going on to play professionally for Paris Saint-Germain.

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Background: Widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, her Chicago connection comes from husband Jonathon Owens, a Bears safety.

Kennedy Blades, wrestling

Background: Originally from Broadview, she was the first female to win a state title in Illinois against males. Her sister, Karina, also is a wrestler.

Kamal Bey, wrestling

Background: He attended Oak Park River Forest High School and won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and was 2019 U.S. national champ.

Lauren Carlini, volleyball

Background: West Aurora alum won the Sullivan Award as America’s best amateur athlete. On fourth-place team at the 2022 World Championships.

Peter Chatain, rowing

Background: The former Stanford student from Winnetka is headed to his first Olympic Games. Competed in 2023 World Championships.

Anthony Davis, basketball

Background: He grew up in Englewood and played at Perspectives Charter School before going to Kentucky and then an All-Star NBA career.

Filip Dolegiewicz, fencing

Background: Originally from Park Ridge, the former Harvard student is set to be a replacement athlete and part of the roster for Paris.

Faith Dillon, taekwondo

Background: The Las Vegas native attended DeVry University in Lisle and was 17th in the women’s lightweight division at 2023 World Championships.

Kent Farrington, equestrian

Background: Born and raised in Chicago, began riding when he was 8 years old. He was part of the bronze-winning team at 2016 Rio Games.

Tori Franklin, track and field

Background: Born in Evanston and a basketball star at Downers Grove South, she is making her second trip to the Olympics as a triple jumper.

Ali Frantti, volleyball

Background: Originally from Spring Grove, she is an outside hitter who will be an alternate for the women’s team. A former Penn State star.

Evita Griskenas, rhythmic gymnastics

Background: Originally from Orland Park, the daughter of two Lithuanian immigrants will be the only American rhythmic gymnast competing in Paris.

Thomas Jaeschke, volleyball

Background: A former golf star at Wheaton Warrenville South, he played volleyball at Loyola before joining a professional team in Poland.

John Jayne, judo

Background: The former University of Chicago student is a citizen of the U.S., Great Britain and Bulgaria. Ranked 30th in the world, highest for a U.S. male.

Jeff Jendryk, volleyball

Background: Originally from Wheaton, he won bronze at the 2018 World Championships and was part of sixth-place team in 2022 World Championships.

Grace Joyce, rowing

Background: Originally from Northfield, she attended Wisconsin and competed in the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, finishing ninth and eleventh, respectively.

Paul Juda, gymnastics

Background: Originally from Deerfield, the rising junior at Michigan was the 2022 NCAA all-around champ and won bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

Casey Krueger, soccer

Background: Originally from Naperville, the Florida State graduate was part of the bronze-medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jewell Loyd, basketball

Background: The former Niles West and Notre Dame star is a guard for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. She won gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sandi Morris, track and field

Background: Originally from Downers Grove, she moved to South Carolina at a young age. She won the silver medal in pole vault in 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ryan Murphy, swimming

Background: Born in Palos Heights, he later moved to Florida. Owns three golds from 2016 Olympics, one gold, one silver, one bronze from 2020 Games.

Alyssa Naeher, soccer

Background: Her Chicago connection comes from being a player for the Red Stars. She won bronze as part of the team in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jordyn Poulter, volleyball

Background: Originally from Naperville, she grew up in Colorado, but attended Illinois and won gold as part of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

Josef Rau, wrestling

Background: A Chicago native who starred at Elmhurst College, he was the overall champion at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Dana Rettke, volleyball

Background: Originally from Riverside, the Wisconsin grad was the 2016 Illinois High School Player of the Year and she now plays professionally in Italy.

Erin Reese, track and field

Background: Originally from Mount Prospect, she won the IHSA state title in discus while at Prospect High School.

Kelsey Robinson Cook, volleyball

Background: Originally from Bartlett, she has three years of World Championship experience and a gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Maggie Shea, sailing

Background: Originally from Wilmette, she grew up sailing on Lake Michigan. Competed in 12 World Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, soccer

Background: Originally from Addison, the goalkeeper is a former Chicago Fire player who signed at age 14, becoming team’s youngest player ever.

Ashley Sessa, field hockey

Background: A forward from Pennsylvania, she plays for Northwestern. Started playing at 4 and won gold a 2023 Pan American Championships.

Felicia Stancil, BMX

Background: She grew up in Lake Villa and graduated from Grayslake North High. She finished fourth at 2020 Tokyo Games.

Mallory Swanson, soccer

Background: The Red Stars star who’s married to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson competed in 2016 Rio Games.

Zach Ziemek, track and field

Background: Originally from Itasca, the Wisconsin grad has competed in two previous Olympics in the decathlon.

Maddie Zimmer, field hockey

Background: Originally from Pennsylvania, the Northwestern star began playing at age 7. She competed in 2023 Pan American Championships.

Next Up In News
Chicago Park District updates public participation rules for board meetings
Three kids injured during South Side apartment fire
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
Business leaders form political action committee to 'cut across party lines'
Lanes reopen after semi hauling 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashes on Eisenhower
Woman dies after Riverwalk water rescue
The Latest
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024.
Columnists
Trump and Republicans are suddenly on their heels, scrambling against Kamala Harris
Trump’s the old guy now. And the selection of JD Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate no longer seems wise.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Notre Dame 2024 Shamrock Series uniforms
College Sports
Notre Dame continues movie parody tradition with reveal of Shamrock Series uniform
With a nod toward the centennial anniversary of the famed Notre Dame-Army football game in 1924, the Irish will wear blue-gray jerseys with Gaelic-themed gold numbers when they face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium.
By USA Today
 
Homewood-Flossmoor basketball player Bryce Heard, flanked by his father Bryan Heard and his mother Patricia Dunlap, gets emotional as he announces he will attend North Carolina State.
High School Basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor star Bryce Heard commits to North Carolina State, reclassifies as 2024 recruit
Heard will bypass his senior year and head to college.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A student was charged after threatening Lake View HIgh School.
Letters to the Editor
Some neighborhood schools have a lot to brag about
Test-in schools are known as “elite,” but neighborhood schools such as Lake View and Kenwood Academy have a lot to offer.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Larry Hoover in 2021 at the federal supermax prison in Colorado.
Chicago gangs
Judge wants Chicago gang kingpin Larry Hoover in court for Gangster Disciples co-founder's mercy bid
A brief order from a federal judge in Chicago sets the stage for a rare public appearance Sept. 26 by a man who’s been called “one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history,” but who claims to have renounced the criminal organization he led.
By Jon Seidel
 