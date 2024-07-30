Horoscope for Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a positive day for you because you feel optimistic and hopeful for your future. It’s also a busy day, which is why you are juggling appointments, errands plus discussions with relatives, neighbors and siblings. Don’t hesitate to think big when it comes to vacation plans and social outings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today you feel positive about financial transactions. (However, if things look too good to be true, this might be the case.) Nevertheless, this is a great day to boost your earnings; and likewise, move forward with major purchases.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to get things done! You’re energetic, positive and enthusiastic about something; and you’re not afraid to think big. Travel plans and ambitious ideas for your future will hype your enthusiasm for something. Go after what you want!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Give some credence to your moneymaking ideas because you are basically a sensible, practical sign. (Admittedly, right now, you’re interested in buying beautiful clothes, jewelry or art objects.) Nevertheless, this is a positive day for you, especially because you feel good about something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A popular day for you! Enjoy interacting with friends, especially female acquaintances. It’s also a great day to get involved in groups, clubs and associations because people will listen to you and be impressed with your big ideas. Others want to hear what you have to say.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This year, many of you look successful in the eyes of others. (Even if partnerships are challenging.) Today in particular, your success shines! This might attract some publicity to you because people seem to know personal details about what’s happening in your life. Travel plans will appeal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a popular time for you; however, today you might want to celebrate. You certainly want to do something different or shake things up a bit. If you can travel, by all means do so. Opportunities in publishing, the media, the law and medicine might open up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ability to impress authority figures is excellent. This might be one of the reasons you will come out smelling like a rose if you’re dealing with disputes with banks, shared property, inheritances or anything that is jointly held. Be confident in your negotiations and ask for what you want because you might get it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although things have been slightly testy with partners and close friends lately; today, relations with those who are closest to you are warm and friendly. This is a good day to smooth over minor disputes. You might be encouraged by someone’s positive attitude. Perhaps their big ideas appeal?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Work-related travel is likely today. Note: You will achieve more by working in groups or in partnership with others. (This will apply to any task that you set for yourself today.) You might deal with other cultures and foreign countries for some reason. Be open to looking at things with fresh eyes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Make plans to socialize with others because this is an upbeat, friendly day! Enjoy sports events, movies, the theater, musical performances as well as fun-filled get-togethers with children. Physical competitions might be part of the picture. Enjoy good times!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might entertain at home today because people will gather at your home for some reason. Perhaps you will have a group meeting related to business or community purposes? Meanwhile, discussions about real estate and family will be optimistic and hopeful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, comedian Lisa Kudrow (1963) shares your birthday. You are practical, down to earth and you get things done. You are confident and work hard for success. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people and circumstances that have been holding you back. Clear the decks!

