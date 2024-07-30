Roseland shooting that killed 30-year-old man is ruled a homicide
Carlos Casas, 30, was in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:15 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
The death of a man who was shot Monday in Roseland on the Far South Side was ruled a homicide, officials said.
Carlos Casas, 30, was in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:15 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Casas, who lived in the same block, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. On Tuesday, his death was ruled a homicide.
No one is in custody.
