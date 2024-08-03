2 teens wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys were shot and wounded Saturday in front of a home in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, were in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue about 6 p.m. when someone in a car drove up and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the older boy was shot in the arm and armpit, police said.

Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.