Man badly burned falling onto electrified third rail at 69th Street Red Line station

A man who jumped off a CTA Red Line platform, hitting the electrified third rail was badly burned and left in critical condition early Tuesday in Greater Grand Crossing.
The victim, in his 30s, was spotted jumping off the 69th Street station platform, 15 W. 69th St., about 2:30 a.m., police said.
He fell onto the third rail and he was unresponsive suffering burns to his entire body when he was found, police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.
Area One detectives are investigating.
