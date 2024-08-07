The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Loop News Sports

Not a yellow submarine: 100,000 rubber duckies take a dip for a good cause

The Chicago Ducky Derby is an annual race that raises funds for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Thousands of rubber ducks are dropped from the Columbus Drive bridge at the annual Chicago Ducky Derby event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Thousands of rubber ducks are dropped from the Columbus Drive bridge at the annual Chicago Ducky Derby event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois. The ducks race to the finish at the Odyssey vessel.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Share

A crowd of thousands gathered to watch rubber ducks set afloat on the Chicago River on Wednesday afternoon for the annual Chicago Ducky Derby, which benefits Special Olympics Illinois and its athletes.

Organizers dropped 100,000 rubber ducks into the water from the Columbus Drive Bridge and then watched as the ducks raced to the finish line at the Odyssey vessel. Participants adopted a duck for $10 each. Each duck represents an entry to win prizes, including the grand prize of a Chevy Trax.

“The Chicago Ducky Derby is more than a fun race, it’s a celebration of inclusion and a testament to the incredible spirit of our athletes,” says Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president and chief executive of Special Olympics Illinois. “Each duck adopted helps our mission to shape a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community. We do this by providing year-round opportunities in sports, health education, leadership and personal development.”

Spectators of the Chicago Ducky Derby watch rubber ducks race, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators of the Chicago Ducky Derby watch rubber ducks race. The ducks are sold for $10, and buyers are entered into a drawing for prizes, including a Chevy Trax.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Thousands of rubber ducks float on the Chicago River at the annual Chicago Ducky Derby fundraising event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Ducks race toward the finish line. This year, Ashley Jones, a Special Olympics Illinois athlete from Hoffman Estates, was chosen to be the 2024 Chicago Ducky Derby Ambassador.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators watch the Chicago Ducky Derby, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators watch the Chicago Ducky Derby.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

The Ducky Derby mascot waves at spectators during the Chicago Ducky Derby, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Splash, the Ducky Derby mascot, waves at spectators.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators watch the Chicago Ducky Derby on the Chicago River, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators on the riverbank watch the Chicago Ducky Derby on Wednesday.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Ashley Jones, the 2024 Chicago Ducky Derby ambassador, poses for a photo after the race, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Ashley Jones is the 2024 Chicago Ducky Derby ambassador. Jones won a gold medal at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in gymnastics.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators on the Columbus Drive bridge watch rubber ducks race during the annual Chicago Ducky Derby, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Crowds gather along the river on Wednesday afternoon to watch the race.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Families pose for photos at the annual Chicago Ducky Derby festival at Pioneer Court, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Families pose for photos.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Rubber ducks float on the Chicago River during the annual Chicago Ducky Derby fundraising event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Not a yellow submarine. A flock of yellow rubber ducks floats in the Chicago River.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Share
Next Up In News
Evanston residents on edge after 3 shootings within a mile of each other: 'It was chaotic, it was scary'
Chicago could fill food desert with three-store network of city-owned grocery stores, consultant says
Jornaleros migrantes presentan demanda alegando acoso y arresto ilegal por parte de la policía en Home Depot
Camión de carga atropella a mujer sobre la Avenida Ashland
Un cliente regular de un McDonald’s de Chicago ataca a empleados con un hacha
Cook County to open Bronzeville health center near old Michael Reese Hospital site
The Latest
DAYLABOR-080724-06.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Jornaleros migrantes presentan demanda alegando acoso y arresto ilegal por parte de la policía en Home Depot
La demanda nombra a dos agentes de la Policía de Chicago que trabajan en segundos empleos como guardias de seguridad.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
CPD-03.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Camión de carga atropella a mujer sobre la Avenida Ashland
El camión de carga la atropelló y fue trasladada al Hospital Stroger, donde fue declarada muerta.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The McDonald’s restaurant at 7832 S. Western Ave.
La Voz Chicago
Un cliente regular de un McDonald’s de Chicago ataca a empleados con un hacha
El hombre fue detenido después de una “pista anónima” de que lo habían visto en una estación de la CTA en el área, dijeron los fiscales.
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Sophie Sherry
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Despite hiccups, Caleb Williams on target, Bears say
Williams and the offense struggled against a defense missing five starters Wednesday, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldon, quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph and passing game coordinator Thomas Brown are confident Williams will be ready to go in Week 1.
By Mark Potash
 
davis-nate-2.jpg
Bears
Bears still can't shake concerns of a banged-up offensive line
Right guard Nate Davis, whom coach Matt Eberflus first called “day-to-day” with a muscle strain on July 27, did less work with his teammates Wednesday than he did a day earlier.
By Patrick Finley
 