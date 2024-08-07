Not a yellow submarine: 100,000 rubber duckies take a dip for a good cause

A crowd of thousands gathered to watch rubber ducks set afloat on the Chicago River on Wednesday afternoon for the annual Chicago Ducky Derby, which benefits Special Olympics Illinois and its athletes.

Organizers dropped 100,000 rubber ducks into the water from the Columbus Drive Bridge and then watched as the ducks raced to the finish line at the Odyssey vessel. Participants adopted a duck for $10 each. Each duck represents an entry to win prizes, including the grand prize of a Chevy Trax.

“The Chicago Ducky Derby is more than a fun race, it’s a celebration of inclusion and a testament to the incredible spirit of our athletes,” says Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president and chief executive of Special Olympics Illinois. “Each duck adopted helps our mission to shape a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community. We do this by providing year-round opportunities in sports, health education, leadership and personal development.”

Spectators of the Chicago Ducky Derby watch rubber ducks race. The ducks are sold for $10, and buyers are entered into a drawing for prizes, including a Chevy Trax. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Ducks race toward the finish line. This year, Ashley Jones , a Special Olympics Illinois athlete from Hoffman Estates, was chosen to be the 2024 Chicago Ducky Derby Ambassador. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators watch the Chicago Ducky Derby. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Splash, the Ducky Derby mascot, waves at spectators. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Spectators on the riverbank watch the Chicago Ducky Derby on Wednesday. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Ashley Jones is the 2024 Chicago Ducky Derby ambassador. Jones won a gold medal at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in gymnastics. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Crowds gather along the river on Wednesday afternoon to watch the race. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Families pose for photos. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times