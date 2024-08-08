The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 8, 2024
GM Chris Getz says White Sox will search outside organization for manager

“It’s important to bring in a new voice, a fresh voice,” Getz said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker might be on the White Sox’ wish list of potential replacements for the fired Pedro Grifol.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

General manager Chris Getz said the White Sox will look outside the organization and for someone in uniform to replace fired manager Pedro Grifol in 2025. It will be “broad and thorough.” It will be the third time since Rick Renteria was fired after the 2020 season that the Sox are looking.

“It’s important to bring in a new voice, a fresh voice, perhaps that’s been exposed to areas of this game that we don’t currently have in our organization,” Getz said. “I’m very curious to learn more about some of these individuals and then we’ll get it to the finish line and name the next manager. I feel like it’s a fairly basic structure. I’m very open minded. I look forward to getting it started.”

In uniform would rule out wild cards such as former manager Ozzie Guillen or former catcher A.J. Pierzynski. Whatever list Getz has now could change or expand between now and when a decision is made. Candidates like Marlins manager Skip Schumacher have seasons to finish.

“There’s always some hoops you have to work through because you’re at the mercy of other clubs and you want to respect other clubs that are looking forward to finish strongly or make the playoffs, whatever it is,” Getz said. “We also don’t want to rush into this. I anticipate naming the new manager after the conclusion of the season.”

A wider net will be cast, but here are three possible candidates, including (1) a favorite, (2) an experienced, solid choice and (3) a pricey long shot:

1) Marlins manager Skip Schumaker. The 2023 National League Manager of the Year’s team option for 2025 was removed at Schumaker’s request, and he is generally regarded as the top candidate, although he could have better options than the Sox, who might have to offer more than the standard three-year deal to get him. Schumaker, 44, played for Sox senior adviser Tony La Russa with the Cardinals.

2) Mets bench coach John Gibbons. Gibbons, 61, was the last manager Getz had in Toronto in 2014. He managed the Blue Jays from 2004-08 and again from 2013-18, winning the AL East in 2015. His career record is 793-789. A catcher, Gibbons played in 18 games with the Mets and was a Mets minor league manager, coach and instructor from 1991 to 2001.

3) Former Guardians and Red Sox manager Terry Francona. His name keeps coming up because it’s believed he wants to manage again if his health remains good, and he’d be a long shot but what a get he would be for Getz. The former Double-A Birmingham manager has roots with the Sox, but it would take a pretty penny and perhaps more control than chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Getz would be willing to offer.

