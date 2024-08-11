Man injured after being struck by driver in West Town

A man was critically injured after being hit by a driver in West Town on Sunday night, Chicago police said.
A man, 78, was walking in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Ashland Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when a woman driving a beige SUV hit him, causing “severe trauma,” police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No citations have been issued, police said. Detectives are investigating.
