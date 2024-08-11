The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 11, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Man injured after being struck by driver in West Town

A man, 78, was walking in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Ashland Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a woman in a beige SUV hit him, causing “severe trauma,” police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 900 block of North Ashland Avenue in West Town.

The 900 block of North Ashland Avenue in West Town.

Google Maps

Share

A man was critically injured after being hit by a driver in West Town on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

A man, 78, was walking in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Ashland Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when a woman driving a beige SUV hit him, causing “severe trauma,” police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No citations have been issued, police said. Detectives are investigating.

Share
Next Up In News
Man injured in Uptown shooting
Teen shot, wounded in South Chicago
Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting
Report of armed people in Roseland leads to 2 arrests
Bridgeview celebrates first UFC champion of Palestinian heritage: 'The people's champ'
An insider guide to the Democratic convention in Chicago with Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills
Bears
First impression: Caleb Williams could be an 'iron' man
After two notably lackluster practices in training camp last week, Williams showed sparks of greatness and the offense showed signs of progress against the Bills on Saturday — an indication that the Bears’ defense actually is helping Williams and the offense grow.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears Bills Football
Bears
D'Andre Swift shows Bears a glimpse of the luxury they paid for
Signed to three-year, $24 million deal this offseason, Swift was the ultimate luxury item for a team with plenty of money.
By Patrick Finley
 
ABORT-LIGHTFOOT-050422-26.jpg
DNC 2024
An insider guide to the Democratic convention in Chicago with Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
The Illinois Democrat is playing a key role at the convention as a delegate and in reaching out to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community for votes and funds. The convention runs August 19-22.
By Lynn Sweet
 
IMG_7152.jpg
Chicago
Annual picnic gives Washington Heights a chance to revive neighborly ties
Sunday’s Brainerd Park Back-to-School Stop the Violence Picnic is a welcome reunion for many and a moment in the year when the community takes on violence.
By Alec Karam
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks on returning to the site of 2016 World Series Game 7: 'I'll feel it'
It’s the Cubs’ first time back in Cleveland since blowing up their 2016 championship core.
By Maddie Lee
 