Sunday, August 11, 2024
Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting

The man, 34, was in the 6200 block of South Evans Avenue about 8:14 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 6200 block of South Evans Avenue in Woodlawn.

A man was injured in a shooting in Woodlawn on Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
ABORT-LIGHTFOOT-050422-26.jpg
DNC 2024
An insider guide to the Democratic convention in Chicago with Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
The Illinois Democrat is playing a key role at the convention as a delegate and in reaching out to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community for votes and funds. The convention runs August 19-22.
By Lynn Sweet
 
IMG_7152.jpg
Chicago
Annual picnic gives Washington Heights a chance to revive neighborly ties
Sunday’s Brainerd Park Back-to-School Stop the Violence Picnic is a welcome reunion for many and a moment in the year when the community takes on violence.
By Alec Karam
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks on returning to the site of 2016 World Series Game 7: 'I'll feel it'
It’s the Cubs’ first time back in Cleveland since blowing up their 2016 championship core.
By Maddie Lee
 
Connie Wilkie
Obituaries
Connie Wilkie, 'gruff drill sergeant' who kept the Sun-Times newsroom running, dies at 85
Connie Wilkie followed her father, Walter Wilkie, a Sun-Times art director, on the paper’s staff. For more than 48 years, she answered phones, made schedules and protected the staffers who covered the news.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Bears Bills Football
Bears
Bears sign DL Jaylon Hutchings, cut RB Demetric Felton
Hutchings started 57 games in a whopping six seasons at Texas Tech, recording 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 108 tackles. He was a captain for the Red Raiders last year, logging 3 ½ sacks.
By Patrick Finley
 