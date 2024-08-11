Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Woodlawn on Sunday night, according to Chicago police.
The man, 34, was in the 6200 block of South Evans Avenue about 8:14 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
