'Misunderstood' Gen Z voters fight cynicism, gear up for DNC VoteFest

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

As the Democratic National Convention comes to Chicago, campaigns continue to try new ways to get young voters out to the polls.

But just a half-mile away from the convention, members of Gen-Z are planning to prove that young people are far from apathetic.

The University of Chicago Institute of Politics will host a Youth VoteFest on Aug. 21 at the Epiphany Center for the Arts to energize and educate young Americans about voting. The first VoteFest was held during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

Young voters have been misunderstood, VoteFest organizers and attendees say.

“Being a part of the excitement around the political process is exciting to young folks, which feels like it’s counter to the stereotype of young people being disengaged, not caring,” said Purvi Patel, the IOP’s director of civic engagement. “When you actually are talking to young people, they have a lot of desire to be engaged in the process. They have a lot of opinions, and they want their voice to be heard.”

VoteFest participants range from around 16 to 25, said Patel. Young activists and policymakers like Olivia Julianna and Justin J. Pearson of the Tennessee Three will be speakers at the event.

The institute is nonpartisan and encourages young people to vote and participate in the democratic system regardless of their party affiliation.

“There’s a lot of … chatter about what [is] young people’s role in democracy? Are they engaged? And if they’re engaged, what do they care about? And we really wanted to create a space that would help young people sort of get to define that and become equipped with tools to be able to effectively teach democracy. Whether that’s like building coalitions in their respective communities, whether that’s doing work on turnout or mobilization, or how to actually effectively persuade —we’re hoping to give students the tools to be able to navigate that better,” Patel said.

In the run-up to the DNC, the presumed Democratic nominee changed when President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term. Within a day, Vice President Kamala Harris had secured the number of delegates needed to become the Democratic nominee.

While young people may have been some questioning Biden’s age, Patel says younger voters would have still been interested in the election.

“Young people tend to be really issue-oriented,” Patel said. “Everyone cares about something. That’s why I find just telling them to go vote is a less compelling message, and often we’re having longer conversations about, what do students care about?”

Clarissa Unger, co-founder and executive director of the Students Learn Students Vote Coalition, agrees.

Her organization partners with Institute of Politics for help with voter engagement, registration and turnout.

“It’s the issues that are really going to get them out to vote no matter who is on the ticket,” Unger said.

Students with the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics encourage youth civic engagement at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The group plans to host the youth-oriented VoteFest at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Caden Nixt, 20, a junior at the University of Chicago, plans to work as a student runner with CNN at the DNC.

“I just feel like the people that are representing us, at times, don’t have the same stake in the game, and it’s challenging because it’s coming from both sides,” Nixt said.

Nixt says his faith in democracy “wavers at times,” but he didn’t lose hope.

“Many young people, they don’t feel like it’s a game. And so if it’s going to be treated that way, then it’s going to be approached with some cynicism,” he said.

Vera Chaudhry, a co-president of University of Chicago College Democrats, plans to volunteer at the convention with ABC News. The recent changes in the campaign have only increased her enthusiasm to participate.

“I think that it’s this idea of having fresh energy and a new person who can bring up different policy ideas and have different policy discussions makes it more interesting,” Chaudhry said.

While Harris’ candidacy may still feel like an “establishment” and not as exciting choice to some young voters, Chaudhry, 20, and her peers say there are many issues that motivate their generation. Among them are the war in Gaza, abortion rights, Project 2025 and climate change.

“I think that there’s something about protecting our institutional democracy that excites young voters more than people might think,” Chaudhry said.

Jordan Flaherty, 21, will attend the VoteFest and says the new nominee will create “renewed energy.”

“I think sometimes there’s a misunderstanding that younger voters aren’t educated about politics because younger voters are active on social media,” said the rising senior at the University of Chicago.

“But I feel like younger voters are very canny, and read a lot, and they really care about understanding what’s going on. I think not infantilizing younger voters is really important, and understanding that they’re very insightful, and they do have complex and nuanced views on political issues.”

With the incumbent out of the race, the DNC will look different than anticipated, but that may make a stronger case for hearing the opinions of more voters, Patel said.

“While it might feel stressful to most of us, it also makes the process, in some ways, more exciting and makes the case more urgent for why it’s important for everyone to weigh in,” she said. “So it feels like it’ll be a really compelling backdrop.”

Mariah Rush is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.