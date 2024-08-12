White Sox' Andrew Benintendi: 'It’s good to see these past few weeks that it’s coming together'

Hitting has been at the forefront of issues plaguing the White Sox this season as they endure the worst season in team history.

Entering Sunday’s games, the Sox (28-91) are last in the majors in runs scored (3.08), OPS (.619) and tied for last in batting average (.217).

While it takes many underperforming hitters to tank a lineup to this degree, left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s struggles have been magnified given his five-year, $75 million contract he signed in December 2022.

He knows he hasn’t quite lived up to the largest free agent contract in Sox history. Benintendi has slashed .242/.303/.359 in 247 games with the Sox, not resembling the hitter he was earlier in his career.

“There’s been times this year I’ve swung it well with the results not necessarily showing up,” Benintendi told the Sun-Times. “There’s also been times where I’m swinging at bad pitches and getting myself out. Just understanding it’s a very long year. It’s a lot of at-bats and you’re going to go through ups and downs.”

But Bennintendi’s struggles were reaching untenable levels. He was batting below .200 as recently as July 30 and has an outs above average of -6. Amid arguably the worst year of his career, the left fielder committed himself to his routine, not trying to stray too far from it other than earlier this season when he got more upright in his stance.

Benintendi said he’s dealt with slumps before, but that, coupled with the weight of his contract, was a different obstacle that he had to overcome.

“I’ve heard a bunch of it this year,” Benintendi said. “I block it out. The more you read into it, the more it’s going to piss you off. It’s pretty easy for me to know who I am and what got me here.

“Sitting at home watching on TV is a lot easier than when you’re in the box. There’s definitely things I need to improve on, but it’s good to see these past few weeks that it’s coming together.”

Since July 31, Benintendi is slashing .314/.351/.829 with a 1.180 OPS. The production is likely unsustainable, but for Benintendi and the Sox, it’s a welcome change to see the veteran have some success at the plate.

“He’s handled it extremely well,” designated hitter Gavin Sheets said. “He’s just a pro. We can all watch how he’s gotten a lot of flack, and it comes with big contracts and big responsibilities and being a star player. He’s handled it unbelievably well, and now he’s taking things into his own hands and doing what he can do.”

His play is the one thing Benintendi can control. At the trade deadline, there were reports that the Sox were looking to offload Benintendi to get off his pricey contract. The previous regime that signed Benintendi [former vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn] was fired last August. Former manager Pedro Grifol, who was instrumental in his support for Benintendi after their time together in Kansas City, was fired last week.

Benintendi has also seen GM Chris Getz trade away former ace Dylan Cease designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, with more change likely on the way as Getz reshapes the Sox in his image and away from the previous rebuild’s players.

Despite the constant losing and organizational change since he joined the Sox, Benintendi said he’d like to remain with the Sox despite the team’s struggles since he signed.

“I can only control what I can control,” Benintendi said. “I want to be here.”

