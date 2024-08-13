The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Grady Sizemore's first days as White Sox interim manager 'some of my happiest, most fun games in baseball'

White Sox take on Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

Juan Soto of the Yankees hits a solo home run in the fifth inning, one of three in the game for Soto, as White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore looks on from the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2024 in Chicago.

Quinn Harris/Getty

Share

When managing is this fun, why not?

Grady Sizemore, White Sox interim manager, is starting to think he could like this on a more permanent basis.

“I am having fun,” Sizemore said Tuesday before the Sox hosted the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate field, a night after Sizemore’s first win in a three games, a 10-run rout of the Bronx Bombers. “Last night was a great example of that but these last three or four days have been some of my happiest, most fun games in baseball. So I’m just looking to build off that.”

After two losses to the Cubs after he replaced fired manager Pedro Grifol, Sizemore got his first game ball Monday. The Sox (29-91) were back to their trailing ways Tuesday, however, falling behind 4-0 after serving up three homers to Juan Soto and getting shut down by lefty Nestor Cortes.

Luis Robert, who heard boos after striking out for the second time in the game in the sixth inning, cut the Yankees lead to 4-1 with an RBI single in the eighth against Mark Leiter Jr., but Andrew Benintendi grounded out to first with runners at the corners against Tommy Kahnle to end the Sox’ only real threat of the night.

Sizemore was less than all-in at the notion of becoming a full-time manager the day he took the interim job, but his head was still spinning.

On Tuesday, it was suggested that, who knows, it could be a career.

“I hope so,” Sizemore said.

“I didn’t come in with that goal set in mind. I really want to make an impact on these guys and do my best for them. Today it’s one day at a time and tonight we have the Yankees and we’re just trying to get ready for that.”

Moncada questionable to return

Yoan Moncada’s status is out of Sizemore’s hands, but Sizemore was asked about the third baseman’s possible return before the end of the season. Moncada suffered an adductor strain April and, attempting to come back, was pulled out of his rehab assignment about 10 days before the July 30 trade deadline because he wasn’t feeling 100%.

“"I can’t tell you that we’re going to get him back or we’re not,” Sizemore said. “I know he’s trying to work back. He’s said he’s s starting to feel good and wants to start getting in games and stuff. We’re waiting for him to tell us when it’s something he’s not worrying about or thinking about.”

The Sox, who traded six players including injury-prone Eloy Jimenez before the trade deadline, were hoping Moncada would return and make himself a trade candidate. Now, it’s possible he has played his last game with the Sox, who won’t be picking up his $25 million option next season.

“We’re never going to say forget it,” Sizemore said. “We want him to feel right. Everyone’s injury timetable is different.

“There’s something lingering there and … he’s maybe a little hesitant to go too fast, too soon. I’d love to see him back helping us out but I can’t tell you. Maybe a couple weeks, maybe not.

Injury updates

Right-handers Drew Thorpe (flexor strain) and Jordan Leasure (shoulder) completed plyo programs Tuesday and start throwing programs Thursday. Right-hander Michael Soroka (shoulder) threw 15 pitches (all fastballs) in the bullpen and will throw another bullpen Friday in Houston.

Share
Next Up In News
13-year-old boy killed in Edgewater remembered as a 'great kid' who 'smiled all day'
Vice President Kamala Harris and her many Chicago ties
Family pushes for rail safety after death of young journalist at Far South Side station
CPS pushes back against CTU contract demands, arguing they would lead to record deficits
Uptown piping plover painter paints a piping plover — again
DNC protesters vow to appeal after federal judge sides with City Hall on parade path
The Latest
Screenshot_20240731-082024.png
News
Family pushes for rail safety after death of young journalist at Far South Side station
Grace Bentkowski, 22, died after stepping off a train July 25 at the Hegewisch South Shore station and being struck by another train leaving the platform.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Cade Horton
Cubs
Cubs GM Carter Hawkins: Top prospect Cade Horton part of team's plans in 2025 after injury setback
Horton has been sidelined by a subscapularis strain since late May.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox Athletics Baseball
White Sox
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn survived first two months only way he knew how: Keep grinding
“There’s a lot of stuff to learn from all of this,” said Vaughn, who is batting .294 in his last 17 games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Coby White Kristaps Porzingis
Bulls
Bulls schedule released for the NBA's in-season tournament pool play
The Bulls will see the defending NBA champions for a second consecutive season in the in-season tournament pool play, this time hosting the Boston Celtics.
By Joe Cowley
 
Grilled Halloumi and Quinoa Salad
Recipes
Quinoa salad gets a briny boost from grilled halloumi
Halloumi is a unique Cypriot cheese that is made by cooking strained and pressed milk curds in boiling whey.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 