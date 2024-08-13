Grady Sizemore's first days as White Sox interim manager 'some of my happiest, most fun games in baseball'

When managing is this fun, why not?

Grady Sizemore, White Sox interim manager, is starting to think he could like this on a more permanent basis.

“I am having fun,” Sizemore said Tuesday before the Sox hosted the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate field, a night after Sizemore’s first win in a three games, a 10-run rout of the Bronx Bombers. “Last night was a great example of that but these last three or four days have been some of my happiest, most fun games in baseball. So I’m just looking to build off that.”

After two losses to the Cubs after he replaced fired manager Pedro Grifol, Sizemore got his first game ball Monday. The Sox (29-91) were back to their trailing ways Tuesday, however, falling behind 4-0 after serving up three homers to Juan Soto and getting shut down by lefty Nestor Cortes.

Luis Robert, who heard boos after striking out for the second time in the game in the sixth inning, cut the Yankees lead to 4-1 with an RBI single in the eighth against Mark Leiter Jr., but Andrew Benintendi grounded out to first with runners at the corners against Tommy Kahnle to end the Sox’ only real threat of the night.

Sizemore was less than all-in at the notion of becoming a full-time manager the day he took the interim job, but his head was still spinning.

On Tuesday, it was suggested that, who knows, it could be a career.

“I hope so,” Sizemore said.

“I didn’t come in with that goal set in mind. I really want to make an impact on these guys and do my best for them. Today it’s one day at a time and tonight we have the Yankees and we’re just trying to get ready for that.”



Moncada questionable to return

Yoan Moncada’s status is out of Sizemore’s hands, but Sizemore was asked about the third baseman’s possible return before the end of the season. Moncada suffered an adductor strain April and, attempting to come back, was pulled out of his rehab assignment about 10 days before the July 30 trade deadline because he wasn’t feeling 100%.

“"I can’t tell you that we’re going to get him back or we’re not,” Sizemore said. “I know he’s trying to work back. He’s said he’s s starting to feel good and wants to start getting in games and stuff. We’re waiting for him to tell us when it’s something he’s not worrying about or thinking about.”

The Sox, who traded six players including injury-prone Eloy Jimenez before the trade deadline, were hoping Moncada would return and make himself a trade candidate. Now, it’s possible he has played his last game with the Sox, who won’t be picking up his $25 million option next season.

“We’re never going to say forget it,” Sizemore said. “We want him to feel right. Everyone’s injury timetable is different.

“There’s something lingering there and … he’s maybe a little hesitant to go too fast, too soon. I’d love to see him back helping us out but I can’t tell you. Maybe a couple weeks, maybe not.

Injury updates

Right-handers Drew Thorpe (flexor strain) and Jordan Leasure (shoulder) completed plyo programs Tuesday and start throwing programs Thursday. Right-hander Michael Soroka (shoulder) threw 15 pitches (all fastballs) in the bullpen and will throw another bullpen Friday in Houston.

