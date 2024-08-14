Soho House hotel in West Loop evacuated following electrical vault fire

Hotel guests and employees at the Soho House hotel in West Loop were evacuated Wednesday morning following an electrical vault fire.

Just before 6 a.m., crews initiated a hazmat response for the fire at an electrical vault located at 113 North Green St., also the address of Soho House, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire was put out minutes later and no one was injured, officials said.

Guests at the members-only hotel and employees were evacuated from the building, officials said. Fire officials have requested a CTA bus to shelter guests and employees.

ComEd was called to the scene to respond to the local power outage.