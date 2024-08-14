White Sox reducing season ticket prices in 2025

Fielding the worst team in baseball in 2024 has prompted White Sox ticket sales to sag for a third consecutive year. On Wednesday the team announced an average 10% reduction in season ticket prices for 2025.

“It’s not a flat 10%, there will be variations,” White Sox chief revenue officer Brooks Boyer said Wednesday.

“When you look at kind of the rolling two years of what’s been going on, it made sense to us. Looking at the analytics around this, it absolutely makes sense to lower the prices.”

Chairman Jerry Reinsforf is also expected to reduce payroll for a second straight season.

Should the Sox lose to the Yankees Wednesday, they would drop to 29-93, on pace for 125 losses. The record is 120 by the 1962 Mets.

Fans are responding accordingly, with an average of 18,231 attending through 58 dates for a total of 1,057,442 which ranks 27th of 30 teams.

The Sox averaged 24,704 fans in 2022 and 21,405 last season. The worst attendance at Guaranteed Rate Field was 1,338,851 in 1999, a low that is being threatened.

Schriffen, Stone expected back

Boyer said play-by-play voice John Schriffen will be back next season and he fully expects Stone to be back.

“Oh yeah,” Boyer said.

Boyer said he is satisfied with Schriffen’s performance in what has been a turbulent first year.

“If you listen to the baseball broadcast, they’re really good. ... John does a really good job of bringing Steve in and out and letting him be what he is, which is an amazing analyst.”

Sizemore loving the stress

Grady Sizemore dealt with daily stress and pressure when he performed as a three-time All-Star outfielder as a player, but this managing stuff is next level, the Sox’ interim manager said Wednesday.

“Yeah, there’s a lot more adrenaline for me,” he said. “It’s nerve-wracking, there’s a lot of anxiety and a lot of excitement all wrapped together. You’re not just worried about yourself, you’re trying to make sure every guy’s in the right spot, you’re trying to make the right moves at the right time and think ahead. So it’s a lot going on.”

Sizemore, never one to embrace attention or spotlight as a player or even when he was working as a Sox coach before replacing fired manager Pedro Grifol last Thursday, seems more comfortable each day, at least with media. He said he loves the anxiety that comes with managing.

“Anxiety, that’s when you know you care, you know you’re alive. It’s that competition that drives you, wakes you up. I missed that. That’s why I got back in the game. I wanted to compete, and I missed that part of the game. It’s all good. I love it. I can’t wait to get to the park every day. It’s 8 a.m., and I’m ready to show up. But I’ve got to slow myself down.”

This and that