Teen fatally shot by Chicago officer in Pilsen identified as 16-year-old boy from suburban Plainfield

Officers assigned to the Robbery Task Force heard multiple shots early Sunday near the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue and encountered two “armed offenders,” police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Officers assigned to the Robbery Task Force heard multiple shots near the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue and encountered two “armed offenders” about 1:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

Officers then opened fire, striking Alex Angel Cortez.

Cortez, 16, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A firearm was found at the scene, police said.

Near where officers heard the gunshots, a man and a woman were found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police had no update on their conditions Monday.

Officials determined Cortez was one of the gunmen who opened fire on the vehicle, according to police.

One officer suffered “minor injuries,” police said. Two officers were taken to an area hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

