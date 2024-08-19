Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024

Keep an open mind, feds, on reuse of Century and Consumers buildings

Developer Quintin Primo III has expressed interest in submitting a proposal, and others likely will too. Negotiation and flexibility about security measures will be key.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
A pair of large downtown high rises, the Consumers Building and the Century Building, extend into a cloudy sky.

The Consumers Building (left) and the Century Building, on South State Street in the Loop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Share

The federal government, we hope, will have an open mind as it starts soliciting reuse proposals for downtown’s historic Century and Consumers buildings next month.

The U.S. General Service Administration earlier this month wisely — and surprisingly — spared the vacant century-old skyscrapers at 202 and 220 S. State St. from the gallows.

Then the agency, which initially wanted to raze the structure to build a security plaza for the nearby Dirksen Federal Building, seemed to hang the buildings with an albatross’ worth of security measures that we fear will scare away developers.

But one developer is expressing interest. Quintin Primo III told the Sun-Times’ David Roeder last week he plans to respond when the GSA issues its call to developers.

Editorial

Editorial

We’re not endorsing a Primo proposal; other developers will surely put their own ideas forward. But it’s encouraging when someone in the business says “there’s some room for negotiation and some room for flexibility” with the GSA mandates.

“As developers, we’re problem-solvers, and I think we can develop a plan that meets the need for security,” said Primo, founder and executive chairman of Capri Investment Group, who joined developer Michael Reschke to turn the James R. Thompson Center into Google’s Chicago headquarters.

It’s also a good sign a GSA spokesperson now says the agency will consider “proposed deviations” to the feds’ security mandate for the towers and that a reuse plan should line up with city plans to enliven State Street.

The trick now is to make sure the buildings are reused in a way that really helps State Street and doesn’t wind up looking like something that ultimately bowed unnecessarily to the federal government’s security concerns.

And the GSA and U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Illinois, must also find a way to help fund the Century and Consumers’ reuse, with the $52 million Durbin earmarked in 2022 to raze the buildings.

The government spent some of the cash demolishing one of the two small retail buildings between the towers, but $45 million is left. An amount like that could help insure the reused buildings would be an asset to downtown.

Along with the money, there is certainly enough architectural and real estate development talent in this city make sure that happens.

All the GSA has to do is let them get creative and do their jobs.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Get Opinions content delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

More about the Sun-Times Editorial Board at chicago.suntimes.com/about/editorial-board

Share
Next Up In News
Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomes DNC delegates. 'No better place to start than here in Chicago'
Resident hurt in Grand Crossing apartment building fire
Man found shot to death in South Chicago alley
March on the DNC draws thousands of protesters
Wrought-iron fence closes off site of former homeless encampment cleared before the DNC
Republican activist Charlie Kirk clashes with Democrat in video from inside DNC
The Latest
IMG_2936.jpg
DNC 2024
Wrought-iron fence closes off site of former homeless encampment cleared before the DNC
The massive barrier looks formidable enough to keep its previous residents from ever pitching tents again on the blocks-long shady land between 1100 S. Desplaines St. and the Dan Ryan Expressway.
By Lauren FitzPatrick  and Elvia Malagón
 
Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona
DNC 2024
Republican activist Charlie Kirk clashes with Democrat in video from inside DNC
The co-founder of Turning Point USA and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump posted a video of him arguing with a Kamala Harris supporter on Monday from inside the United Center.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A PACE bus picks up passengers in Naperville. State lawmakers received a set of recommendations on Thursday to save public transit agencies from a fiscal cliff when federal COVID-19 funding dries up.
News
Pace, CPS paratransit drivers end fourth day of strike without progress in contract negotiations
Nearly 800 drivers employed by SCR Medical Transportation walked out Friday, limiting service for those with disabilities, including rides for CPS students. School resumes next week.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Bengals Bears Football
Bears
New 'normal' for Bears as rookie QB Caleb Williams shows early ability to read defenses, react
There’s little dispute that even at this early stage, as a rookie quarterback who still has more than two weeks until his NFL debut, he’s a more gifted and sophisticated passer than Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky were.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bengals Bears Football
Bears
Bears' Kyler Gordon taking the ball and running with it
The third-year cornerback had a sack and two tackles for loss against the Bengals after missing three weeks with “tightness.” He added two interceptions of Caleb Williams in practice Monday and declared himself ready for Week 1 after only 21 snaps in the preseason.
By Mark Potash
 