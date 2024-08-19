Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 19, 2024
Here's who's scheduled to speak tonight at the DNC

The featured speaker of the evening will be President Biden, of course, but plenty of people will precede him on stage, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to reporters after the unveiling of the stage at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to reporters after the unveiling of the stage at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center last week.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

While the focus of the Democratic National Convention at Monday night’s session will be on celebrating President Joe Biden, a lot of people will have their turn at the microphone before the president takes the stage.

DNC officials released a partial list of speakers Monday afternoon, though no times were assigned, and the list is not yet complete, since the final version also is expected to include Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

The evening will end with the Bidens — first lady Jill, daughter Ashley and finally the president.

That will come long after Minyon Moore, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee, calls the evening session to order.

Other speakers, after that:

Jaime R. Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Rep. Lauren Underwood, Illinois

Rich Logis, a former Donald Trump voter

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif.

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees

April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union

Brent Booker, general president of the Laborers’ International Union of North America

Kenneth W. Cooper, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Claude Cummings Jr., president of the Communications Workers of America

Elizabeth H. Shuler, AFL-CIO president

Mallory McMorrow, Michigan state senator

Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. secretary of commerce

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.

Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas

Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana

Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, D-Ga.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

DNC Day One Latest Updates

