Here's who's scheduled to speak tonight at the DNC
The featured speaker of the evening will be President Biden, of course, but plenty of people will precede him on stage, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
While the focus of the Democratic National Convention at Monday night’s session will be on celebrating President Joe Biden, a lot of people will have their turn at the microphone before the president takes the stage.
DNC officials released a partial list of speakers Monday afternoon, though no times were assigned, and the list is not yet complete, since the final version also is expected to include Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
The evening will end with the Bidens — first lady Jill, daughter Ashley and finally the president.
That will come long after Minyon Moore, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee, calls the evening session to order.
Other speakers, after that:
Jaime R. Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Rep. Lauren Underwood, Illinois
Rich Logis, a former Donald Trump voter
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif.
Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees
April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union
Brent Booker, general president of the Laborers’ International Union of North America
Kenneth W. Cooper, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Claude Cummings Jr., president of the Communications Workers of America
Elizabeth H. Shuler, AFL-CIO president
Mallory McMorrow, Michigan state senator
Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. secretary of commerce
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers
Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Hillary Rodham Clinton
Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas
Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
Hadley Duvall, Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, D-Ga.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.