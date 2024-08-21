Scenes from the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
1 of 55
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
2 of 55
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
3 of 55
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
4 of 55
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
5 of 55
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz applaud on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
6 of 55
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
7 of 55
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
8 of 55
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave to supporters on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
9 of 55
Jill Biden, First Lady, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
10 of 55
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
11 of 55
Former President Bill Clinton greets staff and volunteers in the restricted hallways of the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
12 of 55
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
13 of 55
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
14 of 55
Thousands cheer for President Joe Biden as he speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
15 of 55
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
16 of 55
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden celebrate at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
17 of 55
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets President Joe Biden on wave at delegates at the end of day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
18 of 55
Agnes Majak, of North Dakota, holds her 5-month-old daughter, Ayor, at the United Center on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
19 of 55
Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
20 of 55
Delegates say the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
21 of 55
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
22 of 55
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
23 of 55
Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor and Vice Presidentinal candidate, at his suite on day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
24 of 55
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
25 of 55
Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
26 of 55
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the Illinois delegation breakfast — on the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention — at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
27 of 55
Chicago Police stand in a line getting ready to clear Park #578 of protesters and reporters after numerous protesters broke through the security perimeter of the United Center, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
28 of 55
Thousands of protesters rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
29 of 55
Thousands of protesters march back towards Union Park, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
30 of 55
Chicago Police stand in a line getting ready to clear Park #578 of protesters and reporters after numerous protesters broke through the security perimeter of the United Center, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
31 of 55
Chicago police man a barricade near Park #578 during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
32 of 55
Thousands of protesters march into Park #578 for a second rally, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
33 of 55
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
34 of 55
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
35 of 55
Thousands of protesters march back towards Union Park, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
36 of 55
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
37 of 55
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
38 of 55
Pro-Palestine supporters gather for the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
39 of 55
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
40 of 55
Christian Borkey and Jordan Kost pose for a photo at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
41 of 55
Mussa shahid at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
42 of 55
An abandon Harris ’24 sign lays on the lawn of Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
43 of 55
A small group of pro-israeli protesters march through a rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
44 of 55
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
45 of 55
Thousands of protesters march towards Park #578, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
46 of 55
Thousands of protesters rally in Union Park during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
47 of 55
Stephanie Puckey holds a sign at the “March on the DNC 2024” protest in Union Park at 1501 W Randolph on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
48 of 55
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a heart at the delegates on day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
49 of 55
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, United States Representative, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
50 of 55
Members of the audience enjoy the first night of the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
51 of 55
Steve Kerr, Coach for the Golden State Warriors, speaks to a packed crowd at the United Center on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
52 of 55
Kamala Harris merchandise is sold at a kiosk at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Downtown Chicago on August 19, 2024. | Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
53 of 55
President Joe Biden hugs his daughter Ashley Biden after she introduced him to speak on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
54 of 55
President Joe Biden speaks on the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
55 of 55
The Latest
Just before 7 a.m., the person, an unidentified male, was found unresponsive near the shoreline in the 3100 block of East 77th Street, Chicago police said.
Joshua Zimmerman, 30, barricaded himself inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of West Madison Street about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The cookbook author and TV personality co-hosts with “American Pie” actor Jason Biggs and she’s also a judge alongside former White House pastry chef, Bill Yosses, and award-winning baker, Bryan Ford.
Wrapping up some youth fishing notes in a back-to-school special; plus a note on monarch butterflies.
About 2 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and tow truck in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near Dolton Road, Illinois state police said.