Wednesday, August 21, 2024
DNCTu-082124-20.jpg

Thousands gather at the United Center for the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography DNC 2024

Scenes from the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Gov. JB Pritzker took on Trump in his speech, nearly 70 people were arrested after clashing with police during protests, and Barack and Michelle Obama rallied for Kamala Harris.

By  Ashlee RezinAnthony VazquezTyler LaRiviereManuel MartinezPeyton Reich and Pat Nabong
   

DNCtu-082124-36.jpg

People watch as former President Barack Obama delivers remarks on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-37.jpg

People watch as former President Barack Obama delivers remarks on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-38.jpg

People watch as former President Barack Obama delivers remarks on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCTu-082124-26.jpg

Former President Barack Obama waves as he walks off stage after speaking on the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-29.jpg

Delegates wave signs on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-10.jpg

on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-11.jpg

on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-15.jpg

Delegates from Nebraska cheer during roll call on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-8.jpg

Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-23.jpg

Chicago police push back protesters and reporters from the sidewalk near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-2.jpg

A vehicle with a large Trump flag flying drives down West Madison Street as Chicago police standby for a protest to take place in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-12.jpg

A few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-15.jpg

Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-16.jpg

Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-19.jpg

A few dozen protesters march towards Clinton Street towards a line of cops near Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-25.jpg

Chicago police watch on as a few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-26.jpg

A few dozen protesters rally in front of Accenture Tower where the Israeli Consulate is located near N. Clinton St. and W. Madison St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-29.jpg

A protesters stands in front of a line of bike officers near Accenture Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCPROTESTTues-082124-42.jpg

Chicago police detain and begin processing over a dozen protesters at S. Canal St. and W. Monroe St., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-06.jpg

A delegate sports colorful glasses, hat, and pins on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-07.jpg

A delegate walks through the convention wearing a cheesehead on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCTu-082124-17.jpg

Common performs on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-24.jpg

Rev. Jesse Jackson joins the floor non day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCTu-082124-08.jpg

Common performs on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-08.jpg

A delegate wears a Donkey hat on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-09.jpg

Delegates cheer as the DNC begins on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DNCTu-082124-06.jpg

Flanked by family and members of the Illinois delegation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during the ceremonial roll call vote on the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

DNCTu-082124_39.jpg

Attendees listen to the speaker during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DNCTu-082124_38.jpg

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering listens to the speaker during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DNCTu-082124_6.jpg

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis answers questions during the Illinois Presidential Delegation’s breakfast at the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown in the Loop on the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DNCtu-082124-04.jpg

Delegates from Wisconsin hold their cheese head hats during the pledge of allegiance on day two of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

