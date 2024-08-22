Uncommitted delegates stage sit-in while calling for Palestinian American speaker at DNC

News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A group of uncommitted delegates and supporters have staged a sit-in across from the United Center arena, calling for a Palestinian American to speak during the Democratic National Convention.

Prime-time speeches on the third night of the convention were ongoing as the group started the sit in on the sidewalk and passed a microphone around to share their personal stories and pleas. They remained there Thursday morning, about 12 hours after the demonstration began.

“I am begging that the Democratic Party, who has made space for so many, be the party that makes space for the Palestinians who are hurting,” said Jonathan Simonds, an uncommitted delegate from Hawaii.

The sit-in has been peaceful and quiet. On Wednesday night, journalists and onlookers stood in a semi-circle around delegates and demonstrators who sat cross-legged on the sidewalk and stood with a banner that read “Arms Embargo Now,” in all caps.

“If any country in the world is using weapons to harm and kill civilians, we oppose it,” said Michigan delegate Abbas Alawieh. “...This isn’t a conversation that can be had in private anymore.”

Alawieh said demonstrators didn’t want to stay out — but would until a Palestinian American speaker was added to the convention.

After ongoing requests for a Palestinian speaker to be featured on the conventions main stage, about 8:30 p.m. last, the Uncommitted National Movement were told by a senior DNC official that " the answer is no.”

Alawieh said they had no plans to stage a sit-in at the convention but were “shocked” but the party’s response.

“This level of suppression, silencing, exclusion in the party of representation, of inclusion, of diversity,” Alawieh said. “It’s shocking. It’s a shock for the system. I genuinely can’t believe it, and so that’s why we’re staying out here.”

Minnesota U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar briefly joined the uncommitted delegates.

Omar walked up to the group to cheers and embraced Alawieh as attendees of the DNC streamed out of the arena for the night.

“It is of note, my friends, that a member of Congress on the House Foreign Affairs Committee just visited our action here and expressed her solidarity and told us to keep going, so we’re going to keep going,” Alawieh said after Omar stopped by. House Republicans voted to remove Omar from the committee last year.

Uncommitted delegates are sitting now in front of the United Center as they reiterate calls for a Palestinian American to speak during the DNC. pic.twitter.com/6Yg1bQrDyE — Tessa Weinberg (@Tessa_Weinberg) August 22, 2024

The group has been urging the Democratic National Convention to have a Palestinian American speak on stage.

“The Democratic Party could change this right now. Just tell us there’s a Palestinian speaker, and we will go home,” Alawieh said before Omar arrived. “...No is not an acceptable answer.”

The demonstrators were joined in support by Lily Greenberg Call, a Biden appointee who resigned in protest earlier this year over “the President’s unconditional support for Israel’s assault on Gaza.”

“That is what I learned about being Jewish, that because of that obligation, you stand up for other people,” she said as she sat side-by-side with uncommitted delegates. “But I also learned a sanitized version of Israel.”

Earlier Wednesday evening, the parents of an Israeli-American taken hostage by Hamas spoke at the DNC. Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, who are Chicago natives, asked for the release of their son — Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

“We heard Hersh’s story, it was deeply moving, we supported the Israeli American family speaking from the stage, of course,” Alawieh said. “And we think, like the majority of people in our party happen to think, the majority of voters in our party happen to think that we should also be discussing Palestinian human rights. “

As of 9 a.m., a dozen delegates remained outside the convention center with no plans of leaving until their request is granted.

Tessa Weinberg covers city government and politics for WBEZ. Sophie Sherry is a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times.