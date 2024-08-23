No. 3 Mount Carmel will rely on Jack Elliott to lead young, talented new core

Mount Carmel, the back-to-back Class 7A champion, graduated a ton of talent from its 2023 team.

But quarterback Jack Elliott, the physical and emotional heart of the team, returns, and that is more than enough for the Caravan to earn the No. 3 spot in the preseason Super 25.

‘‘If you want one guy back, it is Elliott,’’ Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch said. ‘‘This is a quarterback-driven offense. He’s another coach on the field. It is Year 3 in the system for him. He elevates everyone’s play. That is what great players do.’’

Elliott recently committed to Vanderbilt. He passed for more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns last season and rushed for 847 yards and seven TDs.

‘‘If you think Elliott was motivated last year, wait until you see him this year,’’ Lynch said. ‘‘He’s a man on a mission. You don’t see that very often. He’s a kid committed to an SEC school . . . but he’s motivated more than ever.’’

Senior Danyil Taylor will take over for 2023 Sun-Times Player of the Year Darrion Dupree at running back. Taylor was a regular at tight end as a sophomore but didn’t play much in his junior season.

Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott (9) celebrates a touchdown during last season’s Class 7A state championship game. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

‘‘Taylor had a rough go last year,’’ Lynch said. ‘‘He wasn’t right off the field. He wasn’t working as hard. Didn’t do a good job in the offseason workouts. It’s been a complete turnaround. It’s amazing how far he’s come. He’s a heck of a player and a great kid to be around.’’

Taylor will be a large running back at 6-2 and 230 pounds. His turnaround has motivated the entire team.

‘‘No one would have believed a year ago that he would be voted one of the captains,’’ Elliott said. ‘‘But he got right mentally, working out and doing the extra stuff. He became a leader to the underclassmen.’’

‘‘Being a part of Mount Carmel football is a privilege,’’ Taylor said. ‘‘The name on the front of the jersey means a lot because of all the people who put so much into it in the past. I’m mentally focused and prepared for what is next.’’

Senior linebacker Matthew Mucha will anchor the defense. He led the team with 92 tackles last season.

‘‘My job is to step into the mature role,’’ Mucha said. ‘‘Last year we had Parker [Startz] who was the dependable guy, and I was running around with my hair on fire, doing stuff. This year my role is to be the guy you can count on to make a tackle. I’m not going to miss. I’m not going to run with my head down and try to smoke somebody. I have to be calm, cool and collected.’’

Mount Carmel schedule Aug. 36 vs. Princeton Hun, NJ

vs. Princeton Hun, NJ Sept. 6 at St. Rita

at St. Rita Sept. 13 vs. Nazareth

vs. Nazareth Sept. 20 vs. St. Ignatius

vs. St. Ignatius Sept. 27 vs. Benet

vs. Benet Oct. 4 at Brother Rice

at Brother Rice Oct. 11 vs. Joliet Catholic

vs. Joliet Catholic Oct. 18 at Fenwick

at Fenwick Oct. 25 vs. Loyola

There are a slew of new names to keep an eye on, including sophomore wide receiver Quentin Burrell, junior safety Gavin Conjar, junior linemen Joey Quinn and Stephen Winkler, sophomore linebacker Roman Igwebuike and sophomore defensive back Tavares Harrington.

Junior Braeden Jones, a 6-4, 255-pound defensive lineman, was one of the big breakout recruits of the summer.

‘‘The team chemistry is at an all-time high,’’ Elliott said. ‘‘We might not be as talented with all the big-college offers as last year, but there are a lot of seniors who were vocal leaders last year. And the young guys are really good. They are going to be highly recruited guys. They don’t have those offers because they haven’t been on the field yet.’’

