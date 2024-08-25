Judge Greg Mathis nears divorce after wife Linda files papers

Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda Mathis, are headed for divorce court.

According to court documents obtained by E! News and Today, the wife to the reality TV judge filed for divorce Thursday. The pair, who live in Los Angeles and have been married 39 years, starred with their family on the 2022 E! reality show “Mathis Family Matters” which brought fans behind-the-scenes of Judge Mathis’ life beyond the bench.

The two married in 1985 and have four adult children: Jade, 39, Camara, 36, Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34.

In 2022, Judge Mathis’ Chicago-based show “Judge Mathis” was canceled alongside another TV court show “The People’s Court,” hosted by Marilyn Milian. On the syndicated shows, the judges presided over disagreeing parties with situations to be settled by binding arbitration in a courtroom set. (Reruns continue to be shown on The U, The U Too and OWN, and stream on Tubi.)

Then, court was back in session for the popular TV personality last year.

Mathis was tapped to host the Los Angeles-based series “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis,” which airs on The U.

“Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent,” Byron Allen, CEO of Allen Media Group, said when announcing the new show.

Mathis, a former District Court judge in Michigan, first appeared in the pilot episode of “Judge Mathis” in 1998. Twenty years later in 2018, the show won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding court program.

“Mathis Family Matters” followed the highs and lows of marriage and family as Judge Mathis and Linda Mathis navigated their big family with kids and grandkids.