Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Entertainment and Culture News Movies and TV

Judge Greg Mathis nears divorce after wife Linda files papers

Former star of Chicago’s ‘Judge Mathis’ has been married 39 years.

By  USA Today
   
Judge Greg Mathis and wife Linda Mathis attend a Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation benefit in Beverly Hills, California, on May 24, 2023.

Judge Greg Mathis and wife Linda Mathis attend a Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation benefit in Beverly Hills, California, on May 24, 2023.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Share

Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda Mathis, are headed for divorce court.

According to court documents obtained by E! News and Today, the wife to the reality TV judge filed for divorce Thursday. The pair, who live in Los Angeles and have been married 39 years, starred with their family on the 2022 E! reality show “Mathis Family Matters” which brought fans behind-the-scenes of Judge Mathis’ life beyond the bench.

The two married in 1985 and have four adult children: Jade, 39, Camara, 36, Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34.

In 2022, Judge Mathis’ Chicago-based show “Judge Mathis” was canceled alongside another TV court show “The People’s Court,” hosted by Marilyn Milian. On the syndicated shows, the judges presided over disagreeing parties with situations to be settled by binding arbitration in a courtroom set. (Reruns continue to be shown on The U, The U Too and OWN, and stream on Tubi.)

Then, court was back in session for the popular TV personality last year.

Mathis was tapped to host the Los Angeles-based series “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis,” which airs on The U.

“Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent,” Byron Allen, CEO of Allen Media Group, said when announcing the new show.

Mathis, a former District Court judge in Michigan, first appeared in the pilot episode of “Judge Mathis” in 1998. Twenty years later in 2018, the show won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding court program.

“Mathis Family Matters” followed the highs and lows of marriage and family as Judge Mathis and Linda Mathis navigated their big family with kids and grandkids.

Share
Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Can we say no to neighbor's dinner invitation?
Horoscope for Sunday, August 25, 2024
Howard Street in Rogers Park turns into a chalk art canvas with 3D optical illusions
Dear Abby: Father of my unborn child wanted to travel with me — until he didn't
Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024
Trump’s former fixer a top mixer at Democrat’s Chicago DNC fundraiser — ‘He was treated like a rock star’
The Latest
JingchenZhusteelheadRS.jpg
Outdoors
Fishing the world, Chicago to China
Jingchen “Tony” Zhu added to his fishing knowledge during his stay in Chicago for college and graduate school, now he is taking it back to China.
By Dale Bowman
 
Connor Bedard scored his third goal of the season.
Blackhawks
Projecting Blackhawks' lines, pairings: Several forwards will compete for spots next to Connor Bedard
The Hawks’ forward lines and defense pairs will inevitably fluctuate throughout the year, but here’s a rough guess at how they might look entering their 2024-25 season opener Oct. 8 in Utah.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Can we say no to neighbor's dinner invitation?
Introverted couple is happy to help the widow next door with home issues but draws the line at coming over for a meal.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
DNCTh-082324-18.jpg
DNC 2024
The world turned its gaze to Chicago for the DNC. So how did the city fare?
Here’s how Mayor Johnson, Gov. Pritzker, the Chicago police and the business community did at Democratic National Convention in their effort to impress, and to improve the city’s reputation for safety and to stifle comparisons to 1968.
By Mitchell Armentrout Tina Sfondeles , and 3 more
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 