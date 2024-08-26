Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Garrett Crochet could be nearing final start for White Sox in 2024

“That could be around the corner,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Garrett Crochet

Chicago White Sox’s Garrett Crochet stretches before a game in Kansas City, Mo., on July 21. (AP)

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photos

Garrett Crochet could be nearing a shutdown as he approaches his 27th start against the Rangers Tuesday at 128 2/3 innings.

While saying that hasn’t been discussed and that he hopes it isn’t the case, interim manager Grady Sizemore also acknowledged Monday “that could be around the corner.”

Starting for the first time in his career this season, and after missing 2022 following Tommy John surgery and being limited to 13 relief appearances in 2023, Crochet’s workload is ratcheting down. He hasn’t pitched more than four innings in eight starts in July and August.

“Just trying to protect him and where we’re at in the year, it’s getting to that point where it could be a consideration,” Sizemore said of the Sox’ Opening Day starter and only All-Star. “But we haven’t had that conversation yet.”

When he’s finished this season, Sizemore still wants Crochet around the team while he gets his work in.

“He’s a great leader,” Sizemore said. “He’s out there shagging during BP, being with his teammates, talking to guys, bringing the starters out there. He’s a presence in here during the games. He’s a leader even when he’s not pitching, so we want him around. I’d hate to have him shut down, but it’s part of the game unfortunately.”

Jacob Amaya claimed off waivers

Infielder Jacob Amaya, who was designated for assignment by the Astros Saturday, was claimed off waivers. Nick Senzel was DFA’d to clear room.

Amaya, 25, who has just 10 plate appearances with three organizations, was batting .221/.308/.330 with five home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 32 RBI in 73 games with Triple-A Sugar Land after being acquired from Miami on April 6. He has played in 35 games at second base, 25 at shortstop and seven at third.

He played on one game for the Astros this season.

Bush sent out

Left-hander Ky Bush, angling for a spot in the 2025 starting rotation, was optioned to Charlotte after posting a 5.60 ERA in four starts 5.60 ERA in four starts after his contract was selected from Charlotte on August 5. Acquired with top catching prospect Edgar Quero from the Angels for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez last season, Bush (0-3) issued 16 walks and struck out 11 in 17 1/3 innings.

Lefty reliever Sammy Peralta takes Bush’s spot on the pitching staff. A call-up from Charlotte could fill Bush’s rotation spot Thursday. Charlotte righty Nick Nastrini’s turn would be Thursday, so there’s one possibility. Nastrini had an 8.39 ERA in six games for the Sox, and he’s 3-9, 5.24 at Charlotte.

