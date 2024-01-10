The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Metra’s throwing the human touch out the ticket window

Metra is making a huge mistake by getting rid of its ticketing windows as live agents do more than vend tickets. They are there to relate to us as human beings.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Metra’s throwing the human touch out the ticket window
A man waits at the Metra ticketing counter at Union Station, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

A man waits at the Metra ticketing counter at Union Station, Jan. 3, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

When the Sun-Times reported on Metra’s fare structure overhaul last week, it covered the fare changes in detail, but gave short shrift to the impact of another big change: Ticketing windows being closed down.

Related

Metra, it was reported, will give “some” of the ticketing agents jobs as customer representatives, but only at the downtown stations. The probable loss of jobs is one story. Yet, there is another story here — the story of how the replacement of human agents with vending machines will affect the customers. I’m not just talking about buying tickets, but the loss of another point of human contact for the sake of efficiency.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Why does this human side of the story always get lost? Perhaps, because it is about steady erosion, not dramatic change. It is about losing one more moment of face-to-face contact in our lives, where me must look up from our smart phones into the eyes of another human being and respond. Some experts say that this sort of self-isolation is the malaise of our modern society.

I could accuse Metra of being accountable for adding to our isolation, but I’d rather point out that Metra is a public transit agency, so we can influence it. Metra has stated that its current overhaul is focused on increasing ridership. If that includes means keeping riders satisfied, then it’s time we tell Metra that we like real agents at our stations. They do more than vend tickets. They are there to relate to us as human beings. 

Tom Golz, Avondale

Nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward embodies hope

It is outstanding to shine a light on the great work Chris Richmond and the folks of Springfield are doing with the nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward (“Decaying Pillsbury mill that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life” — Jan. 1). 

Instead of grumbling about problems, these community heroes are working toward solutions. 

Related

I will remember this the next time I hear from the usual Illinois free-market snake oil salesmen Bruce Rauner, Richard Uihlein and Ken Griffin. They will tell us all day that government is the problem, not the solution.

Meanwhile, we have direct evidence of a business-created problem being resolved with government spending, in the form of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This effort will make life better for our hometowns while employing people and stimulating the economy. What a victory, but it could not happen without the hard work of the local team at Moving Pillsbury Forward. May they inspire us all.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Not my kind of town

As a single 78-year-old woman, I no longer avail myself of Chicago’s attractions. I miss the theaters, museums and restaurants in my beloved city but I fear for my safety.

Related

Thanks, Andy Shaw, for expressing what so many of us think.

Pamelyn Massarsky, Evanston

Next Up In Commentary
Surprise! Rep. Jonathan Jackson star of TV spot for Maryland Senate candidate
Activism for diversity and civil rights is needed more than ever in 2024. Claudine Gay’s story is proof.
City must move quickly on bollards to curb crash-and-grabs in Streeterville
Waukegan Airport runway expansion plan is for the birds
‘Melancholy is a vocation in itself’
City’s $2.7 million effort to revitalize retail corridors is good, but not enough
The Latest
Members of the Oath Keepers, shown on the East Front of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Washington
Here’s what lawyers said at hearing on Trump immunity claim
When one judge asked a Trump’s attorney if a president who ordered the assassination of a political rival could be charged, the attorney appeared to equivocate, saying the president would first have to have been impeached and convicted by the Senate in order to be prosecuted.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press and Alanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press
 
Aaron Rodgers
Sports Media
Pat McAfee, ESPN part ways with Aaron Rodgers for rest of NFL playoffs
“There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included to be honest with you,” McAfee said.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., appears in a television ad for Maryland Democratic Senate candidate Rep. David Trone.
Columnists
Surprise! Rep. Jonathan Jackson star of TV spot for Maryland Senate candidate
Getting out the Black vote is crucial for Maryland Democratic primary Senate candidate Rep. David Trone.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard’s Calder Trophy candidacy is in question.
Blackhawks
With Connor Bedard out 6-8 weeks, can Blackhawks rookie still win Calder Trophy?
Bedard underwent surgery Monday on his fractured jaw and isn’t expected to return to action until late February at the earlier. With Luke Hughes, Brock Faber and others in the mix, let’s evaluate his chances of still being the NHL’s rookie of the year.
By Ben Pope
 
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy
Bears
Matt Eberflus: Firings came because Bears offense ‘wasn’t where it needed to be’
The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy because Eberflus didn’t see the improvement he wanted.
By Patrick Finley
 