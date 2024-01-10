Metra’s throwing the human touch out the ticket window

When the Sun-Times reported on Metra’s fare structure overhaul last week, it covered the fare changes in detail, but gave short shrift to the impact of another big change: Ticketing windows being closed down.

Metra, it was reported, will give “some” of the ticketing agents jobs as customer representatives, but only at the downtown stations. The probable loss of jobs is one story. Yet, there is another story here — the story of how the replacement of human agents with vending machines will affect the customers. I’m not just talking about buying tickets, but the loss of another point of human contact for the sake of efficiency.

Why does this human side of the story always get lost? Perhaps, because it is about steady erosion, not dramatic change. It is about losing one more moment of face-to-face contact in our lives, where me must look up from our smart phones into the eyes of another human being and respond. Some experts say that this sort of self-isolation is the malaise of our modern society.

I could accuse Metra of being accountable for adding to our isolation, but I’d rather point out that Metra is a public transit agency, so we can influence it. Metra has stated that its current overhaul is focused on increasing ridership. If that includes means keeping riders satisfied, then it’s time we tell Metra that we like real agents at our stations. They do more than vend tickets. They are there to relate to us as human beings.

Tom Golz, Avondale

Nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward embodies hope

It is outstanding to shine a light on the great work Chris Richmond and the folks of Springfield are doing with the nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward (“Decaying Pillsbury mill that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life” — Jan. 1).

Instead of grumbling about problems, these community heroes are working toward solutions.

I will remember this the next time I hear from the usual Illinois free-market snake oil salesmen Bruce Rauner, Richard Uihlein and Ken Griffin. They will tell us all day that government is the problem, not the solution.

Meanwhile, we have direct evidence of a business-created problem being resolved with government spending, in the form of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This effort will make life better for our hometowns while employing people and stimulating the economy. What a victory, but it could not happen without the hard work of the local team at Moving Pillsbury Forward. May they inspire us all.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Not my kind of town

As a single 78-year-old woman, I no longer avail myself of Chicago’s attractions. I miss the theaters, museums and restaurants in my beloved city but I fear for my safety.

Thanks, Andy Shaw, for expressing what so many of us think.

Pamelyn Massarsky, Evanston