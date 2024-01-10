The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
‘Big ol’ ball of cold air’ headed for Chicago next week, with wind chills likely plunging to 20 below zero

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days of the week with highs in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Mohammad Samra
Matthew Dolkart and his wife Hillary Catrow walk their dogs Phoebe and Rhubie along the lakefront near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Just weeks after a warmer-than-usual Christmas, Chicagoans must brace for brutally cold temperatures with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero likely next week.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days of the week with highs in the single digits and wind-chills expected to range from minus 15 to minus 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Conditions aren’t really gonna warm up much during the day,” said Kevin Doom, a meteorologist with the weather service.

With a high of 9 degrees expected, Sunday is on pace to be the first time the high fails to reach double digits since Dec. 23, 2022, according to Doom. The high that day is predicted to be minus 1 degree.

The city endured similar wind chills last February.

The stretch of bitter cold was expected to arrive with wind chills around zero degrees Saturday into Saturday night, Doom said.

“It’s just a big ol’ ball of cold air that’s just gonna take over the whole Midwest,” Doom said. “In terms of Chicagoland, it’s all gonna be pretty uniform.”

The colder air is coming from a jet stream that’s moving south through the Midwest and is expected to remain throughout the week, Doom said.

“When we see these big cold snaps, it almost always just has to do with the fact that there’s a really strong jet stream that’s taking a trip to our south, which allows a lot of cold air to infiltrate from the north,” Doom said.

The city may see snowfall at the very beginning of the cold stretch this weekend, but the rest of next week looks free of snow as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Doom.

Anyone with pets must bring them inside during sub-zero weather, the Cook County Animal and Rabies Control said in a press release.

Walks with dogs or cats should not exceed more than 10 minutes and owners should wash their pets’ footpads with a warm, moist towel afterwords, according to the county agency.

Anyone traveling during the cold stretch should carry blankets, phone chargers, hand warmers and other winter essentials in their car, Doom said.

Skin exposed to the projected wind chills early next week can develop frostbite in 10 to 15 minutes, according to the weather service.

Highs are expected to return to the 20s and 30s after next weekend, Doom said.

The average high in Chicago in the third week of January — when the cold stretch is expected to hit — is 31 degrees.

“Make sure you’re covering up as much of your body and protecting it from the wind as possible,” Doom said. “Frostbite and hypothermia are definitely very real concerns.”

