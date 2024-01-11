The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Mayor Brandon Johnson, suburban counterparts to meet, discuss migrant crisis

A crisis fueled by the arrival of more than 200 buses in suburban Chicago since Dec. 1 will be the main topic of next week’s in-person meeting of regional leaders.

By  Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
   
Mayor Brandon Johnson answers question from the press at City Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Mayor Brandon Johnson serves as vice chair of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times (file)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and metropolitan mayors will meet Tuesday to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis and strategies to deal with the influx of new arrivals.

Tuesday’s discussion topics include the implementation of bus ordinances, such as those adopted by several suburban communities in recent weeks, regional coordination and advocacy opportunities.

“The City of Chicago stands with all municipalities throughout the region that are grappling with this humanitarian crisis sown by Governor Gregg Abbott’s reckless action,” Johnson, who also serves as vice-chair of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, said in a news release.

He added Tuesday’s meeting was essential to maintain a “humane regional response.”

Johnson and suburban mayors have held virtual meetings to help strengthen intelligence sharing, operational alignment and the implementation of bus ordinances across the region. The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus has served a vital role as 200 buses have arrived in the suburban region since Dec. 1.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

