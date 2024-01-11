Jobs posted for fishing instructors with the Illinois Urban Fishing Program

Kevin Irons hyped summer positions for the Illinois Urban Fishing Program in an email to the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee.

If you’re a teacher or somebody else with your summers off, these are quite the opportunities.

Irons, assistant fisheries chief for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, gave this basic description:

I have great news that we (IDNR) have just posted the positions of Conservation Education Representatives statewide, including Chicago. (These are our fish clinic instructors for summer). We are posting more positions this year than ever (or at least in a very long time) and we need help recruiting applicants. Please share with those that want to share the love of fishing with classes and students of all ages. We are also excited to offer salaries that are much more competitive and should encourage all. Of course, we feel teachers on summer break make some of the best instructors because of the experience in teaching and working with students, but many others do well too. These are live now and will close in 14 days for the first round. Selection process should happen over the next few months so in 2024 we will be most prepared in meeting the student’s needs.

The IDNR gave these details:

Fishing instructors are the department’s boots on the ground at free clinics hosted in communities throughout Illinois. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months, making them perfect for teachers, retirees, students, and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology. Available spots are based in Boone, Champaign, Jackson, Jefferson, Macon, Madison, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, and St. Clair counties. Numerous spots are also available for Chicago, Cook County, and the northeastern part of Illinois.

Most importantly, the IDNR emphasized, “The deadline to apply is approaching quickly. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled `conservation education representative.’ “